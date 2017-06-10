UNC JUNE 24 REVIEW ‘RETREAT’, COP LEADERSHIP HOPEFULS

After months of debate on the Marriage (Act) legislation, Opposition MP Ganga Singh, in yet another round in Parliament yesterday, voiced what some might have been thinking.

“...This debate going on longer than some marriages have lasted,” Singh opined, adding the legislation to a list of processes he said Government has fumbled on.

One on which the Finance Ministry did—confirmed by no less than Prime Minister Keith Rowley on Wednesday—was the property tax form submission issue, regarding which Government recently scored legal success against an Opposition challenge.

This and other legal successes this week against the Opposition won Government a much needed filip after juggling increasing Opposition challenges, economic issues and its own management misses (as Rowley’s admitted) on matters from property tax to recent Sports Ministry, Tobago “excesses.”

Yesterday, Rowley warned he has high standards, difficult to satisfy and the Sports issue, “may not be the only one that doesn’t meet my satisfaction.”

Alongside him yesterday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert seemed none the worse for his boss’ critique on Wednesday that Finance hadn’t done its public education best on property tax form processes.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi appeared unperturbed he wasn’t part of his boss’ media briefing that day on Government’s legal successes. OPM Minister Stuart Young seemed well past the briefing’s odd moments when—despite his presence—Rowley was prompted by Al-Rawi offscreen.

And nobody was saying why Public Utilities Minister Fitzgerald Hinds appeared alongside Young and the PM at the briefing, rather than Imbert or the AG. Whether the staging was meant to give Rowley optimum spotlight minus queries Finance and the AG might have fielded. (Or optics were designed to counter viral social media pictures of a yellow Balisier).

After Wednesday’s property tax form ruling, Government must now ensure the security of voluntarily submitted information. With the Opposition’s legal challenge to the property tax law arising in September, it however remains to unfold how many forms will be submitted before the September matter is decided.

Government considered this week’s legal matters important enough to call a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday after rulings. Rowley’s subsequent comments signalled how serious the consequences concerning PNM’s credibility and stocks could have been if the Opposition had triumphed, and his view of UNC-caused “mayhem” might have more applied to his party in event of loss.

His ire illustrated just how he felt about the Opposition’s enterprising challenge to Government on a matter which though was of great public interest—he and the UNC would understand how this could aid UNC’s bid for political legs, if supported by legal success.

Court losses haven’t fazed the Opposition, currently consolidating thrust after a season of rising stocks due largely to Government’s own misdeeds and stagnant landscapes.

UNC’s Devant Maharaj and Anand Ramlogan are now the “faces” of UNC’s legal footwork.

Replies received by UNC’s Wayne Sturge about AG Al-Rawi’s family posing with weapons revealed conflict between the army’s former and current chiefs. Ex-chief Kenrick Maharaj using Freedom of Information regulations to seek the army’s full report on it—due by July 8—will decide by then on legal action. Unanswered queries include if a military officer gave the weapons to the children, if normal safety precautions were done and if weapons held live ammunition.

MP Roodal Moonilal, centrestage of Estate Management Business Development Company allegations, attempted resurgence querying if OPM’s Stuart Young was at the army range also. Young says he made it public since the issue arose in 2016, he was present, on Defence Force invitation.

UNC’s Barry Padarath’s networking pursued Sports Ministry’s Darryl Smith. Christlyn Moore revealed Shamfa Cudjoe’s $59,000 phone bill. MP Fuad Khan revealed Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy’s recent Jamaican mishap.

UNC’s retreat involving MPs, Senator and councillors is the first post-general election. A UNC official said the party undertook leadership, internal and local government polls “fraying of the edges” occurred.

“There’s been bickering surrounding these events creating friction. The retreat allows airing, including from MPs who feel they’re not being heard. A united platform’s necessary since we’ve become more motivated following PNM flubbing. UNC’s viewed as Government-potential again,” they added.

There’s no plan (currently) for relink with the COP whose July 9 leadership elections may hold implications for UNC and PNM.

Former COP-er/Alliance of Independents founder Nicole Dyer-Griffith says she’s been approached. COP frontlines said there’s strong lobby for her as a female black leader to re-shape COP into an alternative to bigger parties.

Opposition Senator Rodger Samuel said he’s been approached to contest and is “considering. Ex-leader Prakash Ramadhar who resigned in 2016, says many asked him to contest again. “I’ll decide shortly. Government’s bungling makes it necessary for everyone to retool and prepare for government.”