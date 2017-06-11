DUE DILIGENCE, ACCOUNTABILITY AND PUNISHMENT

Relationship to the courts and the administration of justice: Where in any particular matter explicit ethical guidance does not exist, an attorney shall determine his conduct by acting in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and efficiency of the legal system and the legal profession—Code of Ethics, The Legal Profession Act.

Members of the Law Association of T&T (Latt) had before them the matter; whether the Judicial Legal and Services Commission (JLSC) failed to do due diligence on the outstanding obligations of the former chief magistrate (CM) when they debated the “no confidence motion and the call to resign resolutions”.

The term “due diligence” is interpreted to mean that the JLSC did not exercise the thoroughness expected of it in discharging its obligation in the recruitment of a judge.

The correspondence signed by a few members who called for the special general meeting of Latt stated that the JLSC was “reckless and/or negligent in selecting the Chief Magistrate for an appointment”. That the “actions and or omissions” of the Hon Chief Justice and JLSC “seriously undermined public confidence in the administration of justice in a manner that may be irreparable”.

The requirement to obtain information on outstanding work of candidates is only one aspect of the process to evaluate the suitability and good standing of a person applying to become a judge. The process included assessment of their credentials, a written examination and testing to assess their reasoning and cognitive skills, decision-making, testimonials, writing samples, interviews and psychometric testing.

Latt brought the motion only concerning the appointment of the former chief magistrate although the JLSC may have used the same procedure to recruit other judges, as it would have to do for practitioners from the private Bar. The expectation is that applicants would provide information on workloads. Additionally, candidates, in anticipation of their success, would usually ready themselves by completing their work before their appointment, and if they could not, they would ask for more time. It appears that not all the facts in the current matter have been made public.

It is true, the JLSC has no authority to perform independent checks on the workload of candidates whether they are sitting magistrates or lawyers from the private Bar. However, the Chief Justice, as administrative head of the Judiciary, is in a position to obtain information on the work of applicants in the judicial system. The Chief Magistrate reports directly to him. Reportedly, there were 53 pending matters.

Public trust and

confidence destroyed

The core argument of Latt was the lack of due diligence and that they hold the JLSC accountable for the situation that has caused anxiety for the defendants and adverse consequences for the judicial system.

Additionally, it was said that the JLSC shirked responsibility, were dismissive of requests for information and blundered in trying to restore the CM to the magisterial bench. That the JLSC blamed others and their attitude destroyed public trust and confidence. Therefore, they lost their moral authority to exercise their constitutional obligations.

A review of the correspondence between the parties and commentary in the media reveals frustration and disappointment across the lines, and understandingly, the anxiety of the defendants.

In considering the motion, no information in the public space has yet established that the JLSC was wilfully negligent in not exercising the thoroughness that one expected of them. No malfeasance or misbehaviour in public office has been established.

The law has established the solution for handling the 53 matters, but it would appear this needed minds to come together to mutually agree on a solution. It is not clear whether this happened satisfactorily since correspondence on that matter from members of Latt, who attended a meeting, seems to be conflicting.

The JLSC had responded to Latt’s enquiries, but Latt was not satisfied with the response with either the content or completeness of the response to their questions and felt ignored, dismissed and snubbed.

Litigation highly likely

As to the lack of acceptance of responsibility by parties involved, it is not difficult to understand why. Litigation is highly likely.

Based on the information in the public domain, and in the absence of full information from all sides, it is hard to accept that the actions and omissions by the JLSC in carrying out their obligations in the particular recruitment process warranted a no-confidence vote and resolutions to force their resignations.

Certainly, the administrative procedure to obtain the information was not appropriate. Still, it is difficult to arrive at a conclusion that a no-confidence motion and resolutions to force resignations of members of the JLSC were justified.

Of concern is a vote by about 20 per cent of Latt’s membership. Is this an acceptable threshold to trigger removal by forcing the resignation of people from one of the highest constitutional offices in the country? The Latt should consider why it failed to mobilise the majority of its members to vote on a matter with such far-reaching consequences for the judicial system, their profession and the country. What this points to, is the injurious effect of outdated systems underpinning all of our democratic and constitutional institutions.

Were there underlying factors? A no-confidence vote leading to removal from office usually suggests there were worrying trends in performance leading to a loss of trust. Typically, a person would have exhibited a pattern of performance and behaviour over time pointing to incompetence and unreliability, wilful negligence, or misbehaviour in public office to cause a loss of confidence in their ability to perform responsibilities. However, in the specific situation, notwithstanding its impact, and based on information in the public domain, the actions and omissions of the JLSC seems to fall significantly short of the threshold for such a far-reaching decision and punishment.

Broken and outdated systems

Fundamentally, the damaging effects of broken and outdated systems and practices on the quality of justice and the rule of law should have, a long time ago, caused all key stakeholders to accept that they too are responsible for bringing about change and are just as culpable for failures. While unquestionably, the Chief Justice bears overall responsibility for the general administration of justice, the obligations of lawyers set out in the Code of Ethics under the Legal Profession Act are clear. These include: maintaining and improving the standards of conduct and proficiency of the legal profession; representing and protecting the interests of the legal profession; promoting good relations within the profession, between the profession and people concerned in the administration of justice, and between the profession and the public. Promote, maintain and support the administration of justice and the rule of law and such other things as are incidental or conducive to the achievement of its purposes set out in the act. Also, under the code, there is a requirement to promote and encourage the modernisation and simplification for reform of the laws.

It is commendable that Latt’s council has appointed a committee to “examine the constitutional and other arrangements pertaining to the selection and appointment of judges of the High Court and the Court of Appeal”. The committee is to make recommendations to ensure due process, transparency and accountability while maintaining the dignity of judicial officers and the independence of the Judiciary.

We have to be vigilant...but

punishment must be

appropriate to the office

It will benefit the profession and the advancement of the country if the key stakeholders become robust proponents for progressive systems to support the modernisation of the judicial system. Stakeholders should be independent in advocating legislation including changes to the Constitution if needed. We know very well that visceral politics often thwart efforts to pass new laws. Latt’s voice will make a difference.

It is worrying that subsequent to the motion there were comments in the media about the entrenched ruling class, and which alluded to the ethnicity of the JLSC.

Overlapping the inherent systemic problems is tribal politics. Some stakeholders wear both politician and attorney hats with no discernible separation of the roles, which may colour and complicate situations. We have to be vigilant that forces with other agendas do not trample upon constitutional institutions by exploiting the weaknesses in the system.

Taking ownership of our institutions is what we must do, and yes, we must hold public officials accountable but ensure it is for the right reasons and in appropriate circumstances.

In the name of justice, the punishment should be proportionate to the offence.

It is time we move away from the Gayelle type of behaviour in resolving problems. The aggressive language against office bearers is unwarranted. The propensity to tear down each other serves no useful purpose, other than to create more tension, hostility, disunity and dissuade people from national service. The press is not the place to resolve problems. Let our minds expand beyond the tiny size of the country, and let us instil values of fairness and ethical standards to guide the younger generation. Recognition of the weaknesses in the judicial system provides an opportunity for change. We would not always get the process right, but the fact that we are trying holds promise for the