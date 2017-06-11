Somebody’s 17-year-old son hailed me up some time ago.

On one of the popular gay hookup/dating sites. They restrict membership to people over 18. He seemed a really normal young man, so far as I can tell. He had ambition, self-awareness, two parents. Oh, no, I don’t know them at all.

He lost his virginity, he shared, in Form 4, to a 37-year-old divorced man on Facebook. The man was slow and attentive, and had a box of condoms. But he’s been scarce since. Nothing the youth said indicated he felt tricked, coerced or used. He’d had a couple sexual experiences since.

He didn’t tell me his real age. I found out for myself. Facebook. After he’d asked me if I wanted him to send me nudes.

He’s an adult now.

It’s not the first time. Nor will it be the last a teenager reaches out to me for sex. It’s often not the only thing they want. Often it’s not the real thing they want. But for many, they just can’t imagine any other way to engage or be close with another gay man. Another man. Some want a father. Yes, they say it themselves. Some want connection with someone they trust to keep their secret, who can answer questions, who can end their loneliness. Many of them could teach me quite a few things themselves.

I don’t think young men have found me as a result of my activism or media appearances. Or because I write in the paper shamelessly and incidentally about being a gay man. I’d like to believe that both of those are powerful acts of service that are transforming young people’s lives. But most of these youths’ lives are untouched by any of those. They don’t know “who I am.”

I can relate, though. I was doing the same thing they are—forty years ago. Begging teachers who seemed gay for sex. Before I got that bold, showing up at custodial figures’ houses with confessional letters. Those experiences taught me two valuable lessons: To say no to sex with these beautiful young men without too much difficulty. And to remember the powerful impact the men who let me into their lives had on me as a teenager: the permission it gave me to be me. To live.

I don’t recall being engaged online by teens clearly out for a payday or I thought were dangerous. On the contrary, what troubled me is how much they were putting themselves in harm’s way. I hope I am not teaching them self-hate, but I find myself awkwardly lecturing them about being less trusting of “men like me.”

These, after all, are the young people we’re supposed to be protecting from the predatory homosexuals. If their parents and teachers and pastors—if their youth organisations—had better tools to affirm and support their healthy development as gay men—if they were doing half as good a job as me—these kids would still be on sex sites, but I want to believe they would be on there with less neediness and more guidance.

I ask to meet the parents. I’m convinced most families already know these children are gay. But they themselves rarely can be convinced it’s safe to name even what’s already known. Occasionally I do get to meet a mom. One of them is an amazing woman who loves her son incredibly. Despite the homophobia she had been given as her only tool for dealing with his sexuality, she found others. I’ve been lucky to witness her growth as a parent.

Increasingly, there are local resources young people can turn to that offer clinical expertise and social space: Safe Space, supported by UWI’s counselling service; the Silver Lining Foundation; and now BelongTT. But many I refer there are cautious about meeting others within their own social network for fear of losing privacy.

Colm Imbert (or maybe the same hacked profile that mocked the Princes Town MP) blocked me when I threatened to bring young LGBTI people to his office so he’d meet the people he was making cheap jokes about on Facebook. I try to poke fun at him as often as possible. But he deserves credit for insisting when the People’s Partnership passed the Children Act that we can’t criminalise young people for uncoerced intimacy with other young people close in age. They agreed.

Except if they’re of the same sex.

So one of the ironies of the law is if one of these young men under 18 has sex with me, I alone go to jail. But if he has sex with another young person 16 or 17, he’s criminally liable. For life imprisonment.

The AG repeatedly promised to take up two pieces of unfinished business from the 2012 Children Act: child marriage, which he sealed up Friday night; and this gender inequality in treating with uncoerced sex between minors. UNC MP Barry Padarath is on record supporting the latter in the Joint Select Committee on the Family & Children Division legislation, where advocates hoped to fix it. Mr Al-Rawi wanted to give it more time and thought. It’s been a year.

Going even further, and making it safe and legal for grown men to romance each other, also, means they’d have no need to turn to vulnerable young men they think will keep their secret. That way, the law makes intergenerational sex far costlier than finding people of the same age.