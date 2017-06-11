TRIFLING WITH THE COURTS?

Last Wednesday a degree of certainty was provided by the Court of Appeal on the issue of property tax when in a unanimous decision it set aside the two injunctive orders granted by Justice Seepersad on May 19 and 31, which were intended to stop the public submitting Valuation Return Forms to the Valuation Division and equally to prevent the Valuation Division receiving them.

It put an end to the barren, tedious skirmish outside of the court, with disingenuous political posturing by the former administration that failed to repeal the property tax, and bungling and inept public relations from the Government.

Let’s go back to the beginning. On May 12, and with great fanfare, the client/attorney duo of two former PP cabinet ministers Mr Devant Maharaj and Mr Anand Ramlogan sent a pre-action protocol letter to the Commissioner of Valuations complaining that the decision (contained in a Ministry of Finance press release dated April 19) to require property owners to submit Valuation Return Forms was illegal and demanded a response within seven days. According to the Court of Appeal that deadline would have been around 4 o’clock on May 19.

Strangely, before the seven-day deadline was up, the client/attorney duo on that same Friday morning filed an application for judicial review of the decision and for a stay of the decision and managed to get an ex parte (without the other side) hearing that same morning before Justice Seepersad.

The Court of Appeal, in its oral judgment as reported, deprecated the fact that the application for the stay was made before the commissioner’s response was due, as well as the fact that the applicant had not notified the commissioner of the application before the court. Even though the commissioner got wind of the case and managed to get a belated hearing by video conference that Friday afternoon, after a full-blown application had already been conducted ex parte, the Court of Appeal felt that the prematurity of the application as well as the failure to notify the commissioner beforehand were fatal. To quote Justice of Appeal Jamadar: “The application was flawed from inception and should not have been entertained.”

The Court of Appeal further said that because of the “flawed” application the first order on May 19 ought not to have been made or extended. On the issue of the second order of May 31, the Court of Appeal delivered the coup de grace by stating that second order ought never to have been made on the basis of on oral application without evidence.

Whether one believes that the impeached orders were sought and obtained unusually is a matter of personal opinion, what is noteworthy is the message sent to the public when the orders were trumpeted in the media by the same duo and the Leader of the Opposition as proof that the property tax was illegal and for that reason was being blocked by the court. They went as far as to say that the quick listing of the appeal suggested some unholy collusion between the Government and the Judiciary. Even now, both the client and the Leader of the Opposition are claiming “victory” because the Court of Appeal held that the submission of the forms is voluntary—which is exactly what the Ministry of Finance said after the first order was made. Was this the outcome they were hoping for?

None of this is to say that the ministry and Minister of Finance didn’t botch the rollout of the tax. Why weren’t steps taken early on to correct the language of the release, which in effect is what the Court of Appeal has directed? Why haven’t steps been taken to amend the Valuation of Land Act which can be done in a matter of days with a bill containing one simple clause? More so, now that we are back to where we started, is the Government going to resume its hasty implementation of the property tax which remains unfair, unworkable and uncertain?

What is most regrettable is the amount of taxpayers’ money spent on lawyers in the High Court and Court of Appeal (three senior counsels and at least two junior counsels from private practice for the commissioner and the AG) and the amount of precious judicial time wasted.

The same sentiment applies in relation to the same duo’s challenge to the composition of the JLSC, where the Court of Appeal on Tuesday set aside another injunction granted by Justice Seepersad, this time blocking the swearing in of two new judges. In that matter, the Court of Appeal took the rarely used step of not only setting aside the injunction but throwing out the actual claim itself, so unmeritorious did it consider it to be. The taxpayers had to pay for two lawyers for the AG, one for the President, and one for the JLSC, all senior practitioners, at two lengthy hearings.

It is for the public to decide whether all of this was political manoeuvring using the court or not. It must ask itself if the courts are being trifled with and is it fair for the public to have to pay for this? And equally: why can’t the Government and institutions get their acts together so that these self-promoted publicised sprints to the courts can’t be made in the first place?

Mickela Panday