TRIGGERING THE VEIN OF HUMANITY

We need more of the strains of music, singing, dance and creative expressions filtering into our lives to permeate those instinctive impulses of ours, placed there by our Creator, to allow us to appreciate that which is lovely and wholesome.

When we demonstrate our gratitude for the artistic creations, we say to our artistic creators, “thanks for the music”, for the inspiration, for thrilling and lightening our spirits, and for taking our minds away from so much that is “unlovely” about our existence here today. Most importantly, our best responses to the art of the society can inspire and trigger that vein of humanity placed within our being.

Nigel Floyd, Raymond Edwards and Eddie Cumberbatch–Lord knows this country needs able-bodied men to stand in front, in the gap, as Christians advocate, stand for something noble and inspiring—in concert are examples of the kind of maleness that is required.

There they were on display, talented and with a soul committed to something larger and more beautiful than themselves. They stood, sat, danced (ah lil bit) and sang with their voices and hearts, entertained and inspired us to believe that this place is still worth living in and for. A collective thank you from us for the Queen’s Hall show, Back in Times of last Sunday. It has been happening in this society and elsewhere recently, that when the dread of the contemporary closes in on us, we seek out a previous time, place and memory “of the way we were”.

The range of the music surveyed included Raymond’s playful Afro-American spiritual; Cumberbatch’s signature aria Nessun Dorma; American pop music of the 1960s-1980s, including music of the pop-king himself “MJ”, Prince, Bill Withers; Cumberbatch even brought a touch of soft opera to Marley’s Redemption Song and Edwards infusing it with some smoothened over dancehall.

I confess that as the show progressed, covering the above forms of music, I got a bit anxious, eager for the music to reach home. When it did, there were the interpreted works of two master composers: Gregory Ballantyne–GB’s Calypso Rising, a calypso that has been reinterpreted by David Rudder and Mavis John; the latter sat unobtrusively in the audience. That must be one of the greatest of all calypsoes in content, in the expression of a pride in a cultural product of a people and aspiration for elevation: “out of them barrack yards calypso rising, shaking off that ole time style, putting on a brand new smile; rising out of the ghetto of Third World stagnation, reaching out to tomorrow with a world vibration…” Floyd was outstanding as he and his brothers did justice to GB’s original. Hope you are faring well GB.

Then there was the work of the Merchant, Dennis Williams-Franklyn, seeking out through Floyd, Edwards and Cumberbatch our best impulses: “now that de election bacchanal die away…let us forget spites and grudge and concentrate, come let us sit and relate…” That was after the 1981 general election; it is probably more relevant today. Unfortunately, today, the “election bacchanal” never dies.

The last time I saw and spoke to Merchant, I was driving down St Vincent Street to take my daughters to school. There at the side of the street was this vaguely familiar figure extending a spindly arm: “Fraser boy,” he managed just above a whisper, “this ting have me down bad...” I gave him what I had.

On the night at Queen’s Hall, tears filled my eyes; we left this creator of lyrics and rhythms of our lives to waste away on the streets and die without dignity.

Floyd, Edwards and Cumberbatch immersed us in the experience of the New World: “the chain of freedom spread across the world, give the children a hand to hold.” Andre Tanker touched our soul, left us with much to brighten our spirits, to believe in ourselves.

An understanding audience at Queen’s Hall rocked with the vibrations that came from “Trinidad and Tobago to North Carolina, Panama, to Richmond Virginia, pole to pole and corner to corner, Behind de Bridge and across de Border.” Like the Merchant, gone too soon Andre.

The musicians, all of them, sounded rehearsed and practised like a band. There amongst them was Johan Chuckaree…; the boy turned man on stage “ramajaying” with his tenor pan; his sister Joanna on the keyboard, and the other musicians on stage, my former colleague Richard Joseph on drums, along with guitarists and the brass section that provided the musical base for the singers.

Each member of the audience must have found a special memory or two from the pieces of music offered up by the singers and their band. The experience would have lifted spirits, rekindled confidence that we are not only as portrayed on the front burners of the media.

The music was performed against the Back in Times background painting of the humble but very stylish and tasteful homes of the 1940s which dotted the landscape of Belmont, Woodbrook, parts of Port-of-Spain: jalousied with artistic fretwork.

Explosion in the end left us “Jamming still”, even if the city burning down.

The Queen’s Hall audience represented the best and most diverse of us: Indos, Afros, the Creoles, the French-Creoles, the Chinese, the Portuguese, the Syrian-Lebanese, the Travesaou, the douglas and the admixtures.

Thank you Nigel, Raymond and Eddie. Encore!

“Music fills the world with happiness,” Shadow; “Music is the healing force of the world,” MFSB.