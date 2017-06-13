Concerted actions required to tackle climate change

Climate change is a clear and present threat facing all of us today. So we must ask ourselves what kind of world we will leave for our children if we do not take decisive actions now.

In order to squarely answer this question, the global community jointly formulated an historic accord, the Paris Agreement, which went into force in November 2016. This agreement aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C.

Following this unprecedented agreement, we now have to ask ourselves what we can do to enforce the Paris Agreement.

Island nations are vulnerable to climate change by nature. Since Caribbean islands’ economies heavily rely on the tourism industry, they are particularly sensitive to global warming and the resulting sea-level rise. Throughout my travels in the Caribbean, I have noted the grave concern about the threats caused by climate change such as coastal erosion caused by sea-level rise, increase in hurricane disasters, worsening drought, outbreaks of sargassum, and the decrease in fish catches in coastal waters.

I visited the Commonwealth of Dominica in September 2015 and witnessed, first-hand, the devastation brought by the torrential rains of Tropical Storm Erica. I also saw a completely dried-up reservoir in Antigua and some sargassum-dotted beaches in neighbouring countries. Last year, Trinidad experienced torrential rainfalls resulting in severe landslides, and damages to infrastructure and properties.

Japan is a mountainous country made up of numerous islands and therefore shares grave concerns about climate change with Caribbean nations. It has also experienced meteorological disasters on many occasions. To cope with the threats of these disasters, Japan has developed various countermeasures over the years, including dykes, dams, slope stabilisation, advanced radars, and rainfall-data sharing systems. We also have advanced technology in the area of energy efficiency. In fact, Japan’s economy is one of the most energy-efficient in the world, and we are quite happy to share our expertise and the lessons we have learned with Caribbean countries.

In order to fulfil our duty as a global citizen, Japan announced, in 2015, an ambitious initiative, “Actions for Cool Earth (ACE) 2.0” for supporting actions in developing countries and the advancement of innovative technologies to address climate change, such as the development of renewable energy and improvement in energy efficiency. Under Ace 2.0, Japan will provide 1.3 trillion yen (approximately US$12 billion) in climate finance to developing countries in 2020.

Since the historic Japan-Caricom summit meeting in 2014, Japan has been fulfilling its commitment to support the sustainable development of Caricom countries through various projects, including the donation of disaster prevention equipment, delivery of emergency supplies to the Commonwealth of Dominica, and technology transfer relative to climate change.

Climate change is a long-term global agenda that needs the concerted efforts of the entire international community. Now is the time for every country and every individual to be engaged in the enforcement of the Paris Agreement. The costs of inaction will be too high.

MITSUHIKO OKADA

AMBASSADOR OF JAPAN TO T&T