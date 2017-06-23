Assault on sovereign democracy

Last weekend several media houses published statements by United States Ambassadors and Charges d’Affaires in the Caribbean, laying bare once again desperate and open intervention into the domestic affairs of Venezuela as deployed by the Department of State in an unprecedented and systematic strategy by the United States Government to intervene in Venezuela to install a tutelage in our Homeland.

The Department of State mobilised their diplomats in the region in order to attack Venezuela mere hours before the Organization of American States 29th Meeting of Consultation of Ministers of Foreign Affairs hosted in Cancun, Mexico on Monday. Using this occasion it made renewed attempts on the sovereignty and self-determination of the Venezuelan people employing this discredited consultation mechanism activated both arbitrarily and illegitimately by this multilateral organisation.

Imperialism continues to cling to its old coup d’etat interventionist manual which has been defeated every time it was applied against the Venezuelan people. It is unheard of that a country as morally and democratically bankrupt as the United States expects to school Venezuela while denying its people the possibility of direct participation in elections, favouring the maintenance of a corporate and intensely unpopular government, as the while suffering from selective memory, forgetting that it was their own former US President Jimmy Carter who recognised in 2012 the strength of democracy in Venezuela declaring that “considering the 92 elections which we have monitored, I would say the electoral process in Venezuela is the best in the world.”

The principle of participatory and protagonist democracy is enshrined in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and includes the possibility of conducting popular consultations on most diverse topics of national interest, including the call for a Constituent National Assembly as established in the articles of the very Constitution and contrary to those that the United States Government intend to impose through their spokespersons.

The United States power system uses frequent and reiterated declarations, extraterritorial and unilateral sanctions, economic financing of opposition organisations promoting terrorism in Venezuela, economic blockades, threats of military intervention, psychological and media wars among other gruesome measures to mask an overt process of intervention. This process is marked by the violation of International Law under the false slogan of “Defending democracy with diplomacy” that is being used today by diplomats and their lackeys to attack a peaceful people. A people, who exemplify the struggle in defence of sovereignty and self-determination, represent an unusual and extraordinary threat to this corporate and warmongering imperial power.

This method of “Missile Diplomacy” already tested by the Empire in Western Europe and in the Middle East, is the one that today is to be applied in Venezuela using legalistic devices obtained from the shady cliques advocating hemispheric appeasement represented by the infamous Organization of American States and its notorious Secretary General, Luis Almagro.

President Nicolás Maduro has invoked the original constituent power by calling a Constituent National Assembly enabling the people as the historic subject to halt the acts of terrorism by the rampaging opposition by means of the universal, direct and secret vote as well as the defence of peace, democracy and sovereignty in Venezuela.

The United States Government is not in any position to instruct us. Venezuela has repeatedly expressed its grave concern regarding respect and guarantee for human rights in the United States, with escalating murders, violence and police brutality particularly against pto-Americans. Human rights are violated through the use of firearms, child labourers are exploited, there are grave displays of racial discrimination, threats are made to impose increased restrictions on health care services that would leave 23 million people without medical insurance.

There is wage inequality based on gender and migrants and refugees face marginalization, particularly those coming from Islamic countries while walls are to be erected to denigrate neighbours. There is also the withdrawal from international environmental preservation commitments intended to deal with climate change.

And so we believe that the United States Government ought to concern itself with its own complex social problems and implement a domestic humanitarian assistance plan to attend to its over 40 million poor persons instead of feeding its obsession to invade Venezuela under the pretext of an alleged humanitarian intervention while its real objective is that of appropriating the energy resources of Venezuela.

The extreme vandalism and violence afflicting Venezuela today is the outcome of the hostile and interventionist decisions adopted at the illegitimate session at the Organization of American States (OAS) last April 3, and which, fueled directly by the US Department of State, incited the most violent and antidemocratic factions in Venezuela and the Region. This escalation in violence was expected to be reinforced on June 19 at Cancun, Mexico with the intention of destabilizing Venezuela, once and for all. They will not be able to crush the spirit of the Venezuelan people.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns the interventionist acts led by the United States Government and it overt call for violence and destabilization, disregard for law and order in Venezuela and its designs on appropriating the resources of our sovereign Homeland, while promoting sedition and coup d’état with the approval of mercenary gangs operating in Venezuela under the guise of political parties.

Coromoto Godoy Calderón

Ambassador of Venezuela in T&T