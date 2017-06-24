BRET TESTS FOR T&T

For all the air-conditioned, carpeted comfort of the Parliament, certain residue of Tropical Storm Bret found its way into the Chamber yesterday.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi instructed rain-soaked fellow MP Randall Mitchell on rules for suits, “Shake, shake, shake—never wipe.”

Mitchell obeyed, with brush-off help from Al-Rawi, on his shoulders and back.

UNC MP Roodal Moonilal displayed leather-shod feet after days of “tall boots,” assisting Bret-struck constituents.

Government MPs were all a-chatter. Slightly less so, were Opposition MP’s whose constituencies continued awash with yesterday’s showers.

“...We don’t even know if we’ll be getting home tonight - highway lane closed, more rain,” Moonilal said, adroitly steering even the Motor Vehicle legislation debate around to storm issues.

Earlier, the Opposition had peppered Government with queries on management of citizens’ post-Bret problems. Flood. Loss. Damage. Displacement. Expense. Assistance.

In the wake of watery destruction, the Local Government Ministry’s preliminary tolls yesterday included:

• Hardest hit residents—in corporations of Penal/Debe/Siparia, Mayaro, Tunapuna/Piarco, Sangre Grande, Couva/Tabauite/Talparo, Princes Town.

• Preliminary estimated costs: $20 million plus and counting, for fallen trees and walls, lost roofs, flood and road damage. Princes Town corporation’s estimate ($850,000), Tunapuna’s ($3.5m).

• Approximately 2,000 incident reports from eight corporations and counting, including 737 (Debe), 225 (Sangre Grande), 234 (Couva/T/T).

• Grant claims to Social Development, so far 1,074.

• Agriculture sector loss claims may approximate $10m, Minister Clarence Rambharat estimated, “based on past experiences.”

UNC’s Suruj Rambachan said Opposition estimates, “...Total losses at $150m plus and over 100,000 people affected.”

Yet to be totalled are food cost hikes following ruined crops, drainage projects to prevent further damage, school repair costs and lost manpower hours. The T&T Chamber and Employers’ Consultative Association (ECA are compiling figures on the latter. The T&T Manufacturers’ Association is prioritising victim relief.

The Opposition—as in the property tax matter—appeared to have beaten Government out of the box on Bret, issuing warnings last Sunday, mobilising and advising Government on contingencies.

Government’s public imaging though, stalled with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in Tobago, moved behind-the-scenes with ministerial preparations.

The PP government’s selling point was being hands-on, people-centric. Rowley’s PNM prefers arms-length, delegation of responsibility—in Bret’s case, primarily to municipal corporations.

Thus the face of Government’s management effort largely involved Local Government’s Kazim Hosein and Works’ Rohan Sinanan, whose public savvy have made them—and several others - PNM’s national outreach experts.

Rowley surfaced Wednesday, unbothered about wrong leads that Tobago would have been hardest-hit (and appearing to volunteer too much information in replying to media queries on his whereabouts for three days).

Unfortunately, in some areas he’d toured, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had already been there, done that—and blasted Government for lack of presence.

Despite preparations, the worst still occurred for areas where the combined weight of the elements, with less than solid infrastructure and traditional basin landscapes besieged by high tide, made—literally—for the perfect storm. Heart-wrenched neophytes viewing the flood-plains may not understand the gutsiness of people who’ve coped with this for years. UNC Caroni Central MP Bhoe Tewarie said, “Some constituents looked at it, said ‘Alright’ and picked up brooms and started pushing water out.”

It will continue as a perennial problem until permanent solutions- drainage and other infrastructure—are implemented. Bret left a clear map of what needs to be done, where, how much and by when. It remains to unfold when the requisite plans, finances and political will arise.

If the Opposition or others have capitalised on Government’s Bret-management shortcomings, the public will ultimately judge between engineered optics and earnest outreach. And on the question of leadership and presence, key to crisis-handling.

On Wednesday, the Housing Ministry’s release promoting management of its Housing Development Corporation communities included pictures of mattress distribution to smiling recipients. But Thursday, UNC MP Rushton Paray said 50 constituents were awaiting mattresses and lacking repair supplies from Government, so he’d sourced materials from contractors himself. UNC Cumuto MP Christine Newallo-Hosein slammed neglect of her area, including being given sand bags without sand. PNM’s Hosein, acknowledging a similar sandbag report in Penal, conceded, “That was unacceptable.”

If some PNMites are examining Government’s leadership/management post-Bret, leadership and management will also be key in today’s Opposition’s performance review retreat.

Apart from planning regarding the external challenge concerning Government, brainstorming will—if not today—also have to grapple with internal challenges concerning some MPs’ view of the helm and a loyalist hierarchy.

Conversely, loyalist MPs believe Persad-Bissessar has returned the UNC to fighting form. Leaders of both parties have a year to display respective skills before 2018 leadership elections in each party.

More immediately, the political outreach post-Bret, will hopefully be more genuine than the optics. All round.