BRET AND THE ANTEDILUVIAN MINDSET

Tropical Storm Bret was not unanticipated, it did not strike unexpectedly like a thunderbolt out of the blue. It was apparent from international weather advisories and monitoring that on Sunday last into Monday it was east of southern Trinidad heading west and due to affect principally the south east of Trinidad during Monday night into Tuesday morning. The areas bound to suffer the worst were obviously those under the Mayaro/Rio Claro, Penal/Debe and Siparia Regional Corporations, the so called “rural” areas. There was no rocket science in this.

It was, to put it mildly, unfortunate that the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) could say in its press conference on the Sunday before the storm that there would be a slower response for “rural” areas, that citizens living in those areas should be prepared to wait up to 72 hours for disaster relief, and that “the 72-hour protocol is an international standard where we ask members of the public to sustain themselves for that period in the aftermath of a disaster”. This was unsatisfactory, because it was the “rural” areas that required priority in respect of mobilisation of people, equipment and supplies in advance so that relief would be instantaneous and not in accordance with any “international 72-hour protocol”, while people suffered.

And that is exactly what happened—as of the time of writing people in Barrackpore, Debe, Penal, Siparia are still suffering the ravages of flooding, no water and electricity. Millions of dollars in property damage and crop and livestock losses yet, somehow, the Government saw all of this as so insignificant so that it wanted to thank God for saving us from the wrath of Bret. There is something parochial about all of this, with what appears to be disregard for and indifference towards the plight of thousands of citizens in southern “rural” areas. This may not amount in this instance to political vindictive spite (a hallmark of PNM governance historically), but rather an example of an unfortunate now antediluvian mindset that southern “rural” areas are somehow in another world, and hardship there is as relevant to those who walk the corridors of power in Port-of-Spain as a monsoon in South East Asia. We can comment on it in passing but not really care about it because it doesn’t really affect (or bother) us.

It was equally unfortunate to hear the Prime Minister’s explanation as to why he was in Tobago when Bret struck and not in Trinidad. He was reported as saying “While I was in Tobago, the report that we were getting, from the trajectory, was that Tobago would receive the worst of it.” Really? Which report, from whom? It was obvious that the south east would bear the brunt of Bret. The Prime Minister’s explanation wasn’t credible and did nothing to improve the belated public relations exercise of touring the devastated southern areas on Wednesday. Governance is national governance, not governance from and limited to the north west peninsula.

Bret and the incessant rainfall since have demonstrated, apart from the country’s consistent inability to deal with disasters, that flooding can be at least reduced if people would stop dumping rubbish in our drains and rivers, and if the authorities would keep them clear and unobstructed, certainly in anticipation of the rainy season. The flooding in St Helena–the worst in over 40 years—and Oropune was horrific and one wonders if it could have been avoided with better management.

Further, it was interesting to hear the Prime Minister’s admission on Wednesday while on his tour that the construction works on the Point Fortin Highway had in some areas obstructed the watercourses and caused flooding. What a blighted project that has turned out to be, with billions in cash blown, dubious acquisitions made enriching lawyers, a bankrupt foreign contractor long gone, an incomplete highway, and the demonising of those who warned that there would be increased flooding unless the works were re-engineered. It turns out that the protesters were right and profligate Nidco and PP government were wrong.

The areas hardest hit were in UNC constituencies, whose MPs were in Government for five years and knew about the flooding woes, yet did nothing to alleviate the annual plight of their constituents, and went further and forged ahead with their mega-highway project. It was astonishing to see two of those MPs, a former prime minister and a former minister of housing no less, don tall boots and tour the devastation which was at least partially as a result of their own handiwork and seek to console the affected residents while blaming the Government. Wasn’t that former prime minister last seen in tall boots doing the same thing just after she got into office as she sought to give the impression that all this flooding and despair would soon end under her care? As the rainy season continues unabated and with the chance of more tropical storms to come, it is time to forget the touring politicians on either side and instead think about the victims of this terrible devastation and to prevent a recurrence of their plight.

Mickela Panday