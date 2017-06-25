DISDAIN FOR BOURDAIN

Next to partying, Trinbagonians have a love affair with eating. It’s a mentality where having a full belly goes hand in hand with having a good time. Fortunately for us, being a cosmopolitan society means we are blessed with a variety of cooking styles, ingredients and flavours to satisfy our nation’s palette. Foods from every ethnicity have become part of the everyday menu: doubles for breakfast, wonton soup for lunch, stewed chicken for dinner, and even a late night after clubbing gyro. It’s not exactly a healthy or well-balanced diet, but to paraphrase the popular Carnival tune, “we eatin’ still”.

An outsider might look upon this appetite for diverse cuisines as evidence that we are a people living in harmonious bliss and enjoying a carefree lifestyle. However, as one famous culinary personality recently learned, all may not be as it seems. And some of us weren’t too happy with what he had to say.

Since Anthony Bourdain visited these shores back in January to film an episode of CNN’s Parts Unknown, locals have been eagerly anticipating the televised event. That excitement quickly turned to disappointment last week when the first commercial spots appeared in the lead-up to Sunday’s scheduled premiere (more on that a little later). The sound bites and the articles posted on the website contained mostly praise regarding his experiences in meeting the locals, eating what they ate, and learning what “limin” is all about. He was enamoured by all of it and, according to his field notes, declared that, “Trinidad has arguably the best food in the Caribbean.”

Considering that he’s already visited a number of our island neighbours, this is a compliment that shouldn’t be taken lightly. But along with those “tasty” impressions were also some admittedly negative ones as well. There was mention of the population’s discontent when it came to the high crime rate, the rampant corruption, and the racial and social stratification. Are any of these things lies or exaggerations? Hardly. In fact, ask the average person on the street what ails our country and they would probably cite one if not all three of those issues. So what’s the problem with a foreigner telling us something we already know?

Mr Bourdain’s show is about travel and food ie, finding exotic places and exotic tastes. It’s not a unique concept and there are probably about a dozen or so other programmes just like it. What makes his own stand out, other than his casually cavalier demeanour, is his ability to gain acceptance by the people he meets. It’s not so much “blending in”, as he’s invited to experience and participate in their culture. And he also doesn’t come across as a typical tourist who patronises the natives with an overly zealous appreciation; he’s genuine with both his likes and dislikes. The true genius of Mr Bourdain is how he uses the pride and comfort that comes with sharing a meal to ask his host(s) some serious questions pertaining to their lives. Over the course of his tenure on cable television no subject was too sensitive or taboo to address; whether it’s asking about women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, or the effects of the civil war in Sri Lanka, or the Arab-American experience in post-9/11 America. Capitalising on the talkative period that exists between being famished and then satiated is the cornerstone of his dining diplomacy.

Of course, being a fan of his work, I already had an expectation for how Trinidad’s episode would turn out. And I wasn’t the least bit worried. Now with respects to the before-mentioned disappointment about the portrayal of our country, I haven’t come across any of those sentiments first-hand. If anything, I think more Trinbagonians were disappointed by CNN’s pre-empting of the programme last Sunday (at the time of writing it was supposed to be rebroadcast last night). But for those who were upset by his supposed criticisms, what I’d like to know is—why? It can’t be because we are embarrassed by the bad publicity. After all, both the US and the UK have issued travel advisories about visiting T&T and it wasn’t too long ago that Al Jazeera ran an investigative story on the prevalence of Isis recruitment in our Muslim community. If there’s a problem here, it’s not that we were unjustly misunderstood, but that it took a foreigner to see us more clearly than we see ourselves.

As exciting as Mr Bourdain’s job may be, he admits that one particular drawback is how easy it is to be trapped “in a warm friendly bubble” where the truth ends up eluding him. But ironically that’s probably how most Trinbagonians exist—confined to our own little bubbles of self-delusion, lauding over what T&T once was and what it could be, while fooling ourselves to what it really is. So we eatin’ still, we jammin’ still, and everything else in between; anything that fools us into believing that this third world banana republic is really a paradise with only a few minor problems. Therefore, for the sake of patriotism, we’ll defend the ridiculous boast that “God is a Trini” and demonise anyone who dares to say otherwise.

​Ryan Hadeed