BLACK MEN’S CHOICES

I’ve been writing about Black men and boys a lot.

One, who walked into a room with several others seven years ago saying they wanted to be LGBT allies, told me he wants to write a newspaper column. So, as a sort of Take Our Sons to Work exercise, he’s writing this week’s with me.

I chose Brendon. He wasn’t a son I’d made and have to love no matter how he turns out. He wasn’t a ward of a home I was choosing, like the St Michael’s boys who came awkwardly through my house as a youth, because he’s “disadvantaged.”

I chose him because he was smart and whole and open and daring—and incredibly well-brought-up. A dark-skinned, knottyhead Black youthman who walked with pride despite the fashions he didn’t have.

At 19, he had things he stood for. Values that didn’t come from Jesus or some external code.

He was this marvel of nature, this testament to what Black boys born in Sea Lots from female-headed households could turn into. (We argue over this.)

But he was this brilliant piece of Black manhood, this wholeness, this puzzle as to precisely why some Black boys turn out ethical and ambitious, intimate and polite. Full of self-worth and decency.

Okay, so it probably wasn’t really that way. Not nearly that magical or noble. Nor is he.

He was full of tardiness and borrowing, frustratingness and teenagery. And I probably really invested as much as I did because I secretly hoped he’d turn out gay eventually—just needed space.

Ironically, though, the closeness we’ve enjoyed might not have been feasible were he not unattracted.

I gave him opportunities and attention I didn’t give family or young gay volunteers who jealously felt these rightfully were theirs. And in many ways what seemed like his bravery in championing gay rights was privilege.

When he walks home through the streets wearing his favourite “Homosexual Agenda” jersey like it’s just clothes, he doesn’t walk with a body battling shame inside itself. When he’s faced stigma, it’s confrontation over a cause he supported, not his right to exist.

Still, there was something so striking about his embrace of difference and justice, it made you wonder if it was just nalve—his core sense of self-confidence, notwithstanding stories he’d occasionally share of trauma or hardship.

His story might hardly be remarkable were he a Black man my age; but in one generation he’s become testament to what Black boys could be, but aren’t.

Though I wonder if he’d have been one of those bright boys for whom what made sense in 1970 was going up in the hills.

The relationship has been incredibly rewarding. As someone who chose not to parent full-time, midlife is teaching me that raising children and caring for others are hardly as selfless as they seem, but really important things we do for our own sense of connection and importance, and our economic futures.

I don’t know when mentoring Brendon ended and family began. But too early one Sunday, my sister and I found ourselves in Curepe, watching him be youth preacher in Holy Saviour’s pulpit.

It isn’t at all true that you can’t choose your family. I know this because I chose my father; bypassing all the toxic masculinity of my own life to find nurturance and support from a man who did not have children of his own.

This fact is made more incredible to me given the tragically small number of nurturing men, and even fewer fathers.

There are, however, many like my abusive, womanising grandfather, or my almost entirely absent father.

I’ve written whole poems about those kinds of men, most of them the men of my family. For a long time, the line that rang most true of masculinity to me was “Men are made of monster parts.”

It may be true that I had already chosen the man that I wanted to be long before Colin and I adopted each other. When he asks who is responsible for raising a young man as brilliant as me, I still defiantly say I did this myself.

But I think to raise someone is to show them that the person they’ve decided to be, even when it’s sort of ridiculous, has love and acceptance and support.

Especially when that thing they want to be is as ridiculously measureless as to be a “good man.” In that way, I hadn’t been raised at all until I met this person that saw the man I wanted to be and wanted to help me.

He provided for me, not with money, but always with his hours and listening ears. He reminded me that charity also meant offering honest opinions and even heartbreaking emotions.

This is by no means a denial by me that there are a lot of often complex feelings wrapped up in masculinity, bound so tightly that many feel gagged from even the language of crying.

For someone to create a home for a young man to share, in this island where men should quicker kill than cry (and for it to be another man to boot) is a blessing.

I can give thanks for the mentor I chose, with tears, and know this doesn’t make me any less a man. Perhaps that’s a true man, even.