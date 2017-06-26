A BRET-ALYZER TEST FAILURE

The Bret floods were not caused by garbage and old fridges in our drains and rivers. It was caused by the stupidity, ignorance, corruption and arrogance of successive government over the last 50 years. Here are seven such instances:

1. In the 1960’s, the Government hired Dutch engineers to cut a New Cut Channel on the Oropouche South Wetlands. Broadening and deepening this channel led to the back-up of salt water which inundated and destroyed large parts of wetland system; at high tide and during excessively heavy rainfall the tide backs up in this dominant artery causing flooding upstream. The water spills over its banks damaging property and farms. The gates, which were built to control the egress and ingress of water into the system, have become dysfunctional.

2. The decision to build a nine mile, five interchange, ten to twelve embankment, across the neck of the wetland system, from Debe to Mon Desir, was a colossal blunder. Hundreds of millions of dollars were spent on works, bogus technical studies, compensation, legal challenges, before it collapsed. If Government had spent its time building the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway, with the requisite hydraulic mitigation systems alongside the Mosquito Creek, this project would have been already completed. The half-mile “abandoned” embankment between Gandhi Village, along Suchit Trace, reaching Gopie Trace has considerably aggravated the flooding woes farmers, residents and transmuters. With heavy precipitation, water in Barrackpore, Valley Line, Penal, Debe will rise if there is an embankment blocking the sheet flow of water across the land; coupled with high coastal tides pushing up the rivers.

3. In 2002, based on the reports of a symposium which I organised at UWI, and on interviews conducted with 40 specialists and experts, I submitted an economic diversification plan to the Patrick Manning government. It proposed that the newly opened Caroni lands (77,000 acres) and assets be used to lever an altered economic plan for Trinidad and Tobago. This Caroni Position Paper, which called for retention ponds and a system of irrigation and lakes, to relieve flooding during the wet season and agriculture during the dry season; was ignored. The North South Solomon Hochoy Highway continues to dyke water, especially when the rivers in this delta formation are not cleared, in areas such as Caroni, Kelly, Las Lomas, Caparo, St Helena etc.

4. The Government opted to take our peoples, lands and communities with its Gaffney and Cline Master Plan in 2001, to hell in a coconut shell. This entailed the building of 14 large heavy gas based foreign industries, five industrial ports, four industrial estates, and a mega highway from Debe to Mon Desir, in addition to the Sando to Point one, which has historically been on the cards.

This entire project was, thankfully, defeated. It has, in collapsing, cost the citizens billions of dollars and a significant amount of suffering and wasted time. If even part of this plan had been implemented, where would we have been getting the gas to support it? It would have quickly busted, becoming unaffordable and unsustainable, for investors and nation alike. The time, energy and money should have been dedicated to real diversification, not fake diversification.

5. The EMA could hassle small entrepreneurs, farmers, manufacturers, developers, well good. But when it comes to large scale government projects, generally, save the brief period when Professor Julian Kenny was there, it relents to the line minister. In Oropune, for example, they shaved the land and erected high rises. The Caroni is an inland basin, a wetland plain, a riverine delta formation. The height of the land was not appropriately altered.

6. There are three such riverine delta formations in Trinidad and Tobago. Oropouche North, Caroni and Oropouche South. The sea, the sand, the mangrove, the wet pasture, the grassland, the shrubland; and the hinterland, the “godee”, the lap, where the rivers emerge to feed the system, on their complex paths to the sea. These are living organisms. A wetland is a living organism, just like our bodies, needing oxygen, solid and liquid nutrients, mobility, continual cleansing. Its hydrology is complex; there has been a rank failure on the part of successive governments to understand these systems; and the human economies associated with them. The people, with their incremental approach, creating commercial and agricultural economies on these sensitive infrastructural assets, have been more successful, sober.

7. Governments are so out of it when these natural extreme weather events occur. They say shelters, but have no plan. They wander out with their caps and workaday clothes, to watch. Hampers, toilet paper, mattresses, water. They look more lost than the citizens. Some local officials look dazed. Some politicians rush TV cameras; and when Ivan goes, they go back home. There no strategic plan to save ourselves from these extreme weather events. The exception is Tobago. It is the people, the communities, who eventually come out and render mutual assistance. It is the talent, the heart, the intelligentsia on the ground!

Our governments have failed the Bret-alyzer test. Partisan frenzy, corruption, an ignorant or sell-out technocracy and bureaucracy, take the place of ital, scientific, rational development. Governments should be hanging their heads in shame. Tobago, its municipality, is better. Municipality government! The people must now lift the burden of government from the shoulders of the parliament, party, bureaucracy, technocracy, contractocracy, and put it on their own.

DR WAYNE KUBLALSINGH