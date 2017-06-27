READING TO YOUR CHILD MAKES A DIFFERENCE

I have been a paediatrician for over 40 years now and am often asked by parents what to do to develop their child’s mind. Most parents are confused by the number of advertisements advising them to give their child vitamins to do this. And to buy “educational” toys, and to allow them to watch “educational” videos or to give them special “educational” courses. The latest “recommendation” is a certain little sachet containing “good” bacteria said to be necessary for a healthy intestine that somehow connects to the brain, making the child smarter and more likely to be in the top 100 at SEA and therefore appear on the front page of the T&T Guardian shaking the hand of smirking Ministers of Education who all believe they are the reasons why some children succeed academically.

How people fool themselves! Imagine believing a second-hand car salesman telling you that the car new, new, new, look, the odometer saying 2000 kilometres. Yet the toxic combination of adult laziness, belief in entitlement, the opinion of peers and the power of social media, starting with television, apparently compels us to believe nonsense.

In fact, children will develop regardless of what you do. Contrary to popular opinion, parents are rarely able to influence how their child will turn out. Children will invariably do their own thing and good for them! Indeed, the function of the parent is not to make the child a capable adult. The function of the parent is to establish a secure and caring environment within which the child develops into a competent adult.

A parent cannot make a child into a superior adult. A parent can make the child into an inferior adult. You can affect your child negatively. Beyond their own potential, you cannot affect your child positively.

Children develop as they are supposed to, as long as the environment within which they can develop into whatever their destiny is, is supplied by parents. They grow and do whatever they do and become what they are.

So I always hesitate to give this sort of advice. For me it is rather presumptuous.

However, there does seem to be gathering consensus among those who study child development that the single most useful thing a parent can do to assist in a child’s development, is to read. Read yourself, and read to the child. It seems the mere act of having books in a house, the act itself of reading and being seen to read by the child, has a positive effect on the child’s mind and educational attainment. Interestingly, children of lesser-educated parents benefit the most from having books in the home. Even a few books goes a long way. Having as few as 20 books in the home still has a significant impact on propelling a child to a higher level of education. Why this happens is not well understood but the more books you add the greater the benefit, up to about 500 books.

So for those of you who want to make a difference in the life of the Chance children in Penal, don’t forget to take some books as you take food and dry clothes and building materials. The books may actually turn out to be the deciding factor in whatever happens to them and may be critical in breaking the apparent endless cycle of poverty, illness, desperation, poverty, and the frustration that many people feel when confronted year after year with the same hopeless pictures and stories.

The story about giving a woman a fish to feed her family and teaching her to fish aptly illustrates this point. It is the educated mind that feeds the family and books educate minds. Not television, nor smart phones, nor slick advertisements. In fact, there it’s increasingly believed that televisions and smart phones hinder educational achievement. However, it’s difficult to say whether people who follow the advice of advertisements are dotish or it’s the advertisments that make them dotish.

There is now rather convincing evidence that reading to the child from birth makes a difference. A little more than three years ago, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a policy statement saying that, starting at birth, all children should be read to, loudly. See how new this is? Of course, sensible paediatricians, not waiting for policy statements, have been advising parents to read to their children for years and sensible parents, not waiting for medical advice, have been doing so for years. Followers of this column will have noted such advice. Policies have to wait for evidence and even then may get things wrong. Committees are not known for common sense.

Why reading works is not well understood. A new study out just last week used functional magnetic resonance imaging to study brain activity in 3-to 5-year-old children as they listened to age-appropriate stories and my thanks to one of my two walking partners, for pointing this study out to me (you see fellows, is not only old talk does go on when you see us around the Savannah).

To quote, “The researchers found differences in brain activation according to how much the children had been read to at home.”

The areas of the brain that are used when children are being read to, are those that process visual association, even though the child was in the scanner and could not see any pictures. When children are read to, they imagine in their mind’s eye what they are hearing. This may develop imagination and imagination as we know is highly related to creativity and creativity is the basis of human progress, if not contentment.