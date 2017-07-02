Licks like MPs

Dearest Jenny: Vee posted on Facebook last week. And I quickly switched on the flatscreen. To Parliament TV. There you were. Dressed to the nines on Channel 11, as always. In a lovely, lacy African brownish thing, with matching gele.

Leading off resumption of debate on Wayne Sturge’s private motion calling on you and your Government to deal with the increasing and unacceptable levels of violent crime in Trinidad and Tobago. A motion senators have been debating a few hours a month over the past five months. Twenty so far. With more to come. After watching yours, though, I can’t bear to watch another.

I rewound to the start of your 22? minutes to hear all of it. And, to my utter amazement even though I had been warned, you did go there. Twice.

First you noted that some crimes—and you singled out ones, “crimes of passion” you called them, which overwhelmingly affect women—no Government can put any systems in place to prevent. I guess there’s no sense then in having a Gender Affairs unit spending money on putting in place systems and education to change how boys and men see killing women they love as unavoidable, or to protect those women.

But, to save you face, later in the week the Prime Minister’s remarks acknowledged that we can’t do much of anything either to prevent people slitting other people’s throats when they rob them. As befits his office, from time to time he makes public comments about the latest incident of unacceptable and outrageous crime. One such incident earlier this month affecting “one of our beloved persons of the cloth,” as you called him, the PM attributed to parents.

I noticed you kept looking at the pages on your desk, so I don’t think what you said was extemporaneous. You, too, talked about bad parents. And as you did, you went there again. One of the “olden, golden” “values of yesteryear,” you called it. As you waxed wistfully about licks. Including your own.

For the 180 decades since Emancipation, this has been a powerful fantasy of formerly enslaved peoples. To whip others. It is what we know solves everything. We think of it with such profound nostalgia that when we speak of it, it turns up the corners of our mouths.

I had also tuned into what you called “the other place” the Friday before and the day after viewing you. Watching the taunts, name-calling and unruliness, the comments about where people slept and had houses, about Crixless hand swinging, I couldn’t help but daydream sentimentally myself.

Imagining those chalky one-room schoolhouses, the different classes partitioned from each other by standing blackboards, in which our generation learned our most durable lessons about human dignity and the exercise of power.

Each bark of Silence or Order, every invitation to take a walk outside, each rise in intonation at the end of Members, every assertion of the authority of the House, strummed the irresistible memory to the fundamentalisms impressed into the palms and seats of our childhoods, as the singular method to attain decency and order.

And in that moment, I went there with you, and you inspired the most brilliant legislative idea I’ve had in the longest while— For an amendment to the Representation of the People Act.

If an adult of any race, as you recalled, could flog a neighbour’s child, to ensure its goodness and rightness; it follows that any voter in an MP’s constituency or a neighbouring one ought to be able to beat their Member of Parliament.

Nothing else has worked, after all. Election after election, post-Independence liberal democracy has delivered us the same harden, troublesome representatives, telling tales on each other for five whole years, or bawling “But all ah we tief.” What better way to manage the rampant profligacy, ineffectiveness and unaccountability that have overtaken national governance? Criminality and corruption among politicians will now be a thing of the past. Licks like MPs.

The last Prime Minister shuffled and reshuffled, and it made no difference. Yours laments his “young Cabinet,” whose members’ wilful waste is a clarion call for a box behind the ears and a forced recital of “Do Not Throw Upon The Floor.” In your household or mine, as profound a misunderstanding as theirs of the value of things would inevitably have resulted in strokes: for Darryl at 44, for being old enough to know better; for Shamfa, 35, so she would know not to do so again. Fitzie ought to be able to reminisce in his dotage, grateful for the licking that made him a better Minister of Works.

You remember our elders’ system of Beat First and Ask Questions Later? Even Members with pending matters would get a cut tail. We are viscerally familiar, as well, with the deep indignity of sending one child to fetch the instrument to beat another. So Gerald can cut the guava whip for Marlene. And she can fetch the skinny belt, the one that really stings, for him. They deserve each other.

Licks, after all, is what we know with the certainty of tradition is a solution for everything. The thing we feel confident would have prevented every current social ill. It is a currency we know better than the price of our freedom.