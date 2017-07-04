END OF THE LINE FOR NEEDLES?

A generation ago I confidently thought that by now, well into the 21st century, needles would be a thing of the past. Not so. Needles are alive and well, if sharper and easier to handle. They are also disposable. At the Port-of-Spain Hospital in 1977, they were not. No money, they said. Needles were used, sterilised in a little portable autoclave that each ward had, and re-used—again and again and again. Most of the needles were dull by the time I first saw them and it was difficult to get them to penetrate skin. You had to use real man power or better, nurse power. Someone had to hold down the child too.

Screaming was part of the daily routine on the children’s wards. One little 11-year-old boy with rheumatic fever (remember when children used to get rheumatic fever?) had vegetations on the valves in his heart and needed additional antibiotics. So he got extra injections.

Instead of the usual four daily injections, one every six hours, he also got two additional ones every 12 hours. So two at some times. This went on for the six weeks of treatment indicated for his illness and he was not a sturdy child. By the end he was skin and bone and the nurses could not find muscle to inject. Work it out. Count them. Six injections a day (not to mention the ones for blood tests every other day) for six weeks, 42 by six is 252 injections! He screamed and screamed, whilst he got the injections, before he got the injections and after the injections. He seemed to be always screaming.

Some of us tried to help him by setting up an intravenous line so the antibiotics could be given directly into the vein without pain but the consultant on the ward disagreed with that approach and mentioned some mumbo jumbo about the dignity and effectiveness of pain in the treatment of childhood illness.

I always wonder what happened to that child. He must be in his fifties now. No doubt, like far too many Trinidadians, traumatised by his abuse at the hands of medical doctors. If he reads this, could he get in touch?

Despite the money pouring into the country from that Arab-led oil boom, the daily torture of children continued well into the 80’s. It wasn’t until a group of young doctors went on strike for better equipment that the then Minister of Health, Kamal Mohammed, ordered BeeWee to fly down a planeload of medical equipment, including disposable needles and syringes.

Needles. Injections. Americans say shots. But Americans have a thing about guns. A fascination. A complex. The English say, jabs, a much more civilised word. If you say jab to an American, he thinks boxing. And jab jab is something else in T&T. We used to say injections or needles as in “Shut up! Yuh going to get a needle!” Of late I hear more and more people saying “shot”! Potow! Bodow! A sign of the times?

What’s the difference between aichmophobia and trypanophobia? Trypanophobia is the fear of needles, which is slightly different from aichmophobia, the fear of sharp or pointed objects. If you really like needles, then maybe this article isn’t for you. But if you’d like an alternative to the injection for vaccination, there’s hope. Results of a trial for something called a microneedle patch immunisation was published this week in the Lancet.

The microneedle patch is just what it says it is, a patch. It looks just like a band-aid or a nicotine patch. It has a small array of microscopic needles (you cannot see them without using a microscope), with medication, in this case, the flu vaccine, embedded in them. You just stick it on to your forearm or arm, leave it on 20 minutes while the needles dissolve, and it seems to do the same thing a regular “jab” does, but without the discomfort. You can also do it yourself, whenever you want and wherever you desire. The needles are tiny so the discomfort is minimal.

The microneedle patch seemed to generate an antibody reaction similar to that of the intramuscular injection, suggesting that the patch may be as effective as the injection in stimulating your immune system to protect against the flu, not that I am suggesting that everybody get a flu vaccine, which is notoriously ineffective except in high risk people ie with serious disease, asthma and sickle cell and the like. There were no serious side effects in the 50 people who received the patch method.

Of course, this was just a Phase I trial, which is designed to determine whether the patch is safe in humans. A larger Phase II trial will be necessary to further decide if the microneedle patch is as effective as the intramuscular flu vaccine and ready to move toward the market. Then a larger study has to be done, in thousands of people to check it out for safety and to confirm it really is better than the comparable treatment. But the preliminary results are promising.

Without a needle involved, in the future, you may be able to give yourself the flu vaccine or other treatments rather than to go to the doctor’s office or Health Centre. Having people self-administer vaccines could end up saving money and increasing vaccination rates. It will make it easier for children to get their immunisations if parents can simply buy it in the pharmacy and slap it on. And it won’t hurt.