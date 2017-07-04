WE HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO HELP OURSELVES

On August 22, 2013, nearly four years ago, the then Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissesar and Leader of the Opposition Dr Keith Rowley, held talks on the escalating crime situation in the country. After the meeting, the Prime Minister announced on television that: “This is neither a party nor a political issue. The fight against crime should be something that unites us, not divides us. It will take the collective efforts of the government, all other political groups, the protective services, non-government organisations, businesses and citizens.”

And Dr Rowley, not to be outdone, told reporters that the Opposition is “committed to working with the government in the fight against crime.” He emphasised that the situation required a “collaborative approach” and since in his view “urgent action was required, the Opposition would “not put any political impediment in the government’s way in treating with the loss of security ….”

These are all admirable and appropriate sentiments with which no one can disagree—but what has happened since? The violent crime situation continues to escalate out of control.

We need leadership in this crisis. To whom do we turn? Well, how about at the head of our Police Service, our acting Commissioner of Police (AG CoP) Stephen Williams. After all, this is the office which leads the service charged with the responsibility of protecting and serving us. Good luck with that!

Readers may not recall but as far back as September 20, 2015 at the graduation ceremony for 131 police officers at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, the AG CoP noted: “Brothers are killing brothers, neighbours are killing neighbours, friends killing friends, and all of that has nothing to do with the police, it has to do with the society which we police. We need the citizens of this beloved nation to come together and have consultation and to do better, before all of this can change.”

And in his most recent comments at the opening of the Maracas St Joseph Police Station on June 30, 2017, he lamented that “Many times the work of the Police Service is not effectively broadcasted (sic) and every day within a 24-hour period there are numerous success stories that we miss.” So, is the high violent crime rate now a function of a failed communication policy? Okay, so not the AG CoP for leadership.

How about the head of the Government in waiting—the leader of the Opposition—perhaps? Well, in Parliament on Friday, June 30, while properly pointing out that part of the Government’s mandate is to ensure “the safety and security of its citizens”, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, not for the first time on this subject, could not resist seizing on the opportunity to perform in the twisted, negative role of Opposition leader that the politics in our country supports. She railed: “I condemn the Government for failing to address the scourge of crime in Trinidad and Tobago.” (Express) She went on to say “that the three ministers in the National Security Ministry are clueless as to how to address this issue.” Okay, so what? Is this the perceived role of the leader of the Opposition in a time of national crisis? No hope or leadership here. But all is not lost, or is it? Our Prime Minister will lead us!

Sorry no! He is quoted in the Express as firmly refusing to “take basket” and interfering in the domain of the AG CoP as, in his view, he would be accused of overstepping the boundaries between his office and that of the CoP. He was, not for the first time, being circumspect in noting the constitutionally mandated independence of the office of CoP. But on August 30 last year he found it possible to meet with the executive of the TT Police Service, as well as all senior superintendents and all heads of sections and told them to take charge of their divisions as they had an overall responsibility to protect and serve. But that is as far as he has opted to go. So no hope for leadership here in the crime fight either.

So what do we do as citizens? Do we, in a long time-honoured tradition of powerlessness, look to the heavens and wail: “Lord put a hand?” But even as we call for divine intervention, we should remember as every itinerant preacher would tell us: “God helps those who help themselves.”

We really have to help ourselves because our elected leaders and those appointed to high office appear to be incapable of going further than they have done. Let us start by bringing political pressure to bear on the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition and demand that they get together now, in the national interest, and take immediate steps to fix the problem, starting with the constitutional arrangements for the management and leadership of the Police Service. They have met before on this subject but nothing concrete has been produced. The time for translating words into action is now.

ASHTON S BRERETON