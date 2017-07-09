BOGGED DOWN BY CONSTANT CRISIS

In November 1943, Prime Minister Winston Churchill, that indomitable persona of scholar, soldier and statesman criticised his military council. He said, “…you may take the most gallant sailor, the most intrepid airman or the most audacious soldier, put them at a table together—what do you get? The sum of their fears.” It was an observation that, when in a group, even brave men could be consumed by indecision and hesitation, with everyone arguing against each other’s suggestions. Another interpretation of that ominous comment could be the tendency of individuals from different disciplines to combine their paranoid concerns and envision a nightmare scenario. Fortunately, a lot of things would have to go wrong in order to get to that stage. But unfortunately, if they do occur there is never an easy solution to making things right. Considering the current state of T&T, the question arises—are we in the midst of such a scenario?

It’s hard to imagine a time when we weren’t bogged down by some crisis or scandal. And if we are honest with ourselves, it often feels like the modus operandi for dealing with a problem would be to simply wait until another one comes along to make us forget the first. The alarmists in our society like to use the term “failed state” when describing our country, making the extreme declaration that we are fast approaching the likes of nearby Haiti or neighbouring Venezuela. At face value the immediate answer is—NO, we are far from being a failed state. Our sitting government was duly elected by the people, our economy is active albeit under some pressure, and our civil institutions are still functioning even if it is just barely.

That’s not to say, however, that we may or may not be on a path that could lead to the collapse of law and order. The reality is that T&T is facing some serious challenges, probably more so now than in the last few decades. For us, the sum of all fears is that those very challenges that stem from the problems we never bothered to solve are coming at us in rapid succession. And much like a collection of domino falling one on top of the other, it’s exposing just how quickly and easily our state’s administrative bodies can be overwhelmed. Worse yet is the revelation of how little there exists regarding solutions. Don’t believe me? Read on...

Take a look at events that have transpired in the last two months alone. There was trouble in the Judiciary over the faulty appointment of a magistrate to the High Court, leading to the Law Association’s call for the Chief Justice and the JLSC to resign. The health sector was caught flatfooted when vital medical equipment failed, leaving patients with few options in receiving the care they desperately need. The sea bridge suffered a series of interruptions because the inter-island ferries were receiving substandard maintenance, curtailing the flow of goods and passengers. Our disaster readiness and response services left a lot to be desired after torrential rains from a tropical storm left large portions of Trinidad under water. And, of course, there was the PM’s public fiasco last week when he prematurely reappointed only to promptly re-fire a former minister over ties to a community leader.

As if all those things weren’t bad enough, society is also showing signs of increased acrimony. Crime continues to spiral out of control and the recent murder of a teenage boy and his elderly caregiver has signalled that the criminal elements know no limits to their depravity. Along with the fact that the scourge of kidnapping has once again raised its ugly head, and there’s a feeling that any one of us can be a victim. Our citizenry is becoming increasingly angry and it may only be a matter of time before said anger begins to manifest itself in tangible ways.

Like the ominous statement that started this column, I’d like to share another that hits close to home. While an undergrad, I attended a lecture by a Trinidadian-born professor named Dr Anthony Maingot [PhD Sociology]. I don’t remember what the topic was about, but he said something that made me very nervous. He pointed out that it was shocking for T&T, as a young democracy, to have experienced two violent insurrections [1970 and 1990]. Since both occurred in recent memory and the country hasn’t changed much for the better, he postulated that if a cyclic pattern of 20 years were applied, another similar event could take place in 2010.

As it turned out we had an impromptu election that year. And though it removed one corrupt administration, it was replaced by another that was no better. Looking at the Government we have now and their apparent impotence, it isn’t hard to imagine that our greatest fears could very well come to pass. Nobody knows what the future holds, but at the moment it doesn’t look very bright. Since only time will tell how things turn out there’s another piece of advice from Churchill that seems appropriate—“If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

Ryan Hadeed