NATIONAL UNCERTAINTY

The recent controversy in respect of the reappointment of the Port-of-Spain South MP, Marlene McDonald, as a Cabinet minister and the revocation of her appointment just 48 hours later overshadowed a major reason for poor governance in our country under this and the previous administration, namely the quality of people who get involved in politics and aspire to and achieve office.

Governance can be defined as the, “establishing of policies [and rules], and continuous monitoring of their proper implementation by the members of the governing body [government] of an organisation [country]”. In that context, it seems clear why the Prime Minister chose to reappoint McDonald even though she was still carrying unresolved baggage. Put simply, he recognised that his Cabinet had not been delivering, and he needed her ministerial experience and ability.

Unfortunately, senior minister of Public Utilities Fitzgerald Hinds was not performing as had hoped either, as was reportedly the case when he was Minister of Works and Transport, and in the PM’s view he had to go, but there was a paucity of choices to replace him. So the Prime Minister took a deep breath and recalled the POS South MP, knowing he would have to tap-dance around the issues with the Integrity Commission and the Fraud Squad. And so he demoted Mr Hinds to Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, third in line under AG Al-Rawi and Minister Young. It was telling that when he fired the POS South MP as a minister again, he did not put Mr Hinds back as Public Utilities Minister, nor did Brigadier Antoine—languishing on the back bench—get another go in the ministry he had been fired from last year. Instead, the Prime Minister made himself the Public Utilities minister.

It is a sad but familiar state of affairs when a Prime Minister clearly does not believe that he has sufficient quality people around him, and seems to be of the school of thought that “if I can’t get someone else to do the job properly I’ll just do it myself”.

Similarly, MP Olivierre, who had been fired as Minister of Energy because of perceived inexperience, has been put back in the ministry she once led, but in the junior position of parliamentary secretary, apparently to assist Minister Khan, who has had some health issues. One suspects it may really be for some on-the-job training by an experienced but ailing minister. Likewise, a tax expert was brought into the Ministry of Finance through the Senate no doubt to assist the Finance Minister finally effect the roll-out of the property tax properly, after botching it two months ago (which the Prime Minister has more or less admitted).

Consider this: the Prime Minister cannot make any one of four of his sitting elected MPs (McDonald, Olivierre, Antoine and Hinds) a full-fledged Cabinet minister in actual charge of a ministry of government. Except for McDonald, (proven) lack of competence appears to be the reason. In this time of national uncertainty this is very worrying.

And it’s not to say that those who retain ministerial office have distinguished themselves to date. Agriculture is stagnant, Rural Development non-existent, Tourism a disaster, Sport is static, National Security a failure, and the Ministry of the AG and Legal Affairs ineffective.

It appears that the PNM may in the main not have made the right picks for the Parliament from which its ministers must be drawn. Will we have to go back to the old days when all your powerful ministers were brought in through the unelected Senate? Appointed competence over elected incompetents? And yet still no movement on constitutional reform.

The reason may be that blind loyalty to leader always trumps suitability for office, which is a wrong-headed approach to governance. We saw that most acutely with the PP government, which, with its seemingly endless reshuffles, firings, rehirings, resignations (Anand Ramlogan, Rupert Griffith, Stacey Roopnarine, Emanuel George, Timothy Hamel-Smith, Brigadier Sandy, Mary King, Theresa Baptiste-Cornelis, Nan Ramgoolam, Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, Chandresh Sharma, Gary Griffith, Jack Warner, Anil Roberts, to name just a few), was a showcase for prime ministerial mismanagement.

Sadly, as we have seen time and time again, this preference for loyalty over ability is not limited to guiding appointments to Cabinet but permeates how people are selected for positions in the National Security apparatus, state boards, the foreign service, (where possible) the public service, for National Awards, and even when retaining lawyers (as a consequence of which a clique of inexperienced attorneys are unjustly enriched).

The same appears to be the case now that the PP is in Opposition, one need only look to see the selection of people for safe seats and the Senate, regardless of the fact that some are glaringly politically unattractive.

That being said, it isn’t an easy job and sometimes you have to work with what you have available to you. In that light, hopefully our country will move past this and competent, experienced, selfless people who are willing to put country before self will be brave enough to enter the political arena for the right reasons, achieve office and help get our country out the abyss we seem to have been stuck in for so long.

Mickela Panday