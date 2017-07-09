THE SABGA-ABOUD STIMULUS

Use the stimulus resulting from Sabga-Aboud’s bragging about the power and influence of the Trini Syrian-Lebanese community, notwithstanding its small size, to ensure that you and your groups can catch up with the surge of that business/social group.

It is the best option for Afro-Trini/Creole society, the ethnic and social class, which I am suggesting must have had greatest cause for being aggrieved by the boasting of the businessman and his colleagues.

The “business magnate’s” flaunting it, throwing it in the faces of not similarly well-placed groups undoubtedly set off a raw nerve. The conclusion of those angered must have been, “here is a group of people who arrived long after we did, did not undergo the rigours of the Middle Passage, the suffering on the estates, the stigma and de-culturalisation that we experienced, and have not faced the kind of discrimination that we did, and still continue to do, at the commercial bank lending window for instance, “showing-off on us”, and beating us too with our own political stick”.

In this respect, it is well known that members of the Trini Syrian-Lebanese community long ago latched their flag to the People’s National Movement, “we party”, and have invested heavily in the PNM getting into office and staying there.

The situation is aggravated by a view that is fairly widespread that the core of the Trini Syrian-Lebanese community has coalesced as a community, and its members are not disposed to a meaningful integration, even association with Trini society.

That contextualization apart, the word to the Afro-Trini, Creole, Dougla community and others pained by Sabga-Aboud’s boasting, is to conceptualise and engage a relevant and potentially game-changing plan and programme to begin the transformation of your condition so that nobody can “show-off” on you in the future.

As I have written in this column on several occasions, when major ethnic/tribal groups in a society like ours are left behind, inter-group conflict is assured. The examples are there to be seen in the plural societies of the Pacific; in parts of East Africa; in the old Yugoslavia post Tito; in Northern Ireland. In all these societies, ethnicities, race, religion and culture play a significant part in the conflict.

The groups believing themselves to be on the margins of the economy, society and polity, even when their tribal party is in power, have to do something about it in the same manner that Trini-Syria-Lebanon, Indo-Trini, Chinese-Trini have done about their once marginalized condition.

The urge for transformation must start with the knowledge that the emancipated Afro-Trini involved himself and herself in small trades, huckstering, setting up small businesses, land ownership; much of such activity carried into the early 20th century—Ryan–“Entrepreneurship in T&T–the Black Experience”; and Ryan and Barclay, “Sharks and Sardines”.

Lloyd Best argued that the decline in Afro and Creole Trini in business entrepreneurship came when the small business operators and tradesmen of the 1950s–60s became absorbed by the factories and industries that arose.

In my initial response to the verbal war against Mario Sabga-Aboud’s offensive remarks, I made the point that it would be unfair to blame in full PNM governments for allegedly doing nothing to advance the cause of its political base.

Whether it’s acknowledged by all or not, the PNM has been responsible for the major developments in education, in the infrastructure of the country, localisation of the financial system, the industrial and energy-based industry, the emergence of a middle-class with professionals in law, medicine, accounting, business and administrative skills, academics, the construction industry; in all of these pursuits, all ethnic and social groups have had an opportunity to partake of the policies and programmes.

That a local business community has been able to develop and thrive is the result of successive PNM governments having ploughed back into the economy billions from the rent drawn from the energy industry.

It is also the historical reality that the Williams and Manning governments opened opportunity for small business enterprises to emerge through state agencies such as the Industrial Development Corporation, the T&T Development Finance Company, the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and other agencies.

It is also true that the NAR government under Robinson sought specifically to denounce the notion that “Black People can’t do business”. Basdeo Panday’s government and so too the PP/UNC administration under Kamla Persad-Bissessar provided opportunities for local small and medium-sized contractors to partake in the multi-hundred-million dollar contracts awarded to foreign firms.

But it must also be said that the PNM created large voter banks out of elements of its support base in the urban centres, and effectively marginalized large numbers, generations even, of those supporters to social welfare programmes.

That many of these centres are today infested in criminality is an outcome of that socialisation.

The UNC created contracts for small business operators to become medium and large enterprises and traders out of its voter banks. Like the PNM, the UNC and PP provided opportunity for its investors to have open access to the Treasury.

Communities and leaders of groups who feel left behind by the economic, financial and social developments of the last few decades have to arise to ensure their members are prominent in the professions and business.

The solution must be found to prevent generations of young men and women to refocus from slaughtering each other to advance themselves and communities.