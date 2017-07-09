To the 12- and 13-year-olds who didn’t pass for “prestige schools” last week, and to those who love and parent them:

You are the people who matter to me most right now. And to a lot of other people I know. You are my future. You are the nation. I’m celebrating your resilience; and I’m advocating for what this country owes you. So I’ve asked a few people I know, who’ve walked the path you are about to, to share some words with you. And with the policymakers who ought to make you the centre of educational resource allocation. Come back next week to read a few more.

HR Ian Roach, an Independent Senator since 2013, attended Diego Martin North Secondary School & St Mary’s College.

The attraction for me was half-day school. I was not interested in school. Remember we used to get half-day for cricket—imagine for the rest of your secondary life, half-day. That would be just fantastic. Little did I know that my mother had plans for me: I had lessons until five.

I was always into sports. I came from a home with eight siblings. Education, discipline and manners were the cornerstone of my upbringing. And hard work. That is what drove me. Even though you may not have passed for your first choice at the first go, that is not the be all and end all of life. After that I went to UWI. I did two degrees, history and law. I went to Columbia University on a full scholarship, also to Warwick University on a full scholarship. I was in Africa, Zaire. In my first two years as a young attorney, I got a Commonwealth scholarship.

The short answer to success is the benefit of family. Once you have that support, I think anything is possible. You’re born ordinary, but with the right nurturing you can achieve extraordinarily.

This one-exam to determine the early life of a child is oppressive and does more harm than good. In Finland, they start school later than we do and the success rate is higher. They put emphasis on all levels of school, on the quality of teaching and the environment. This rote, one-cap-fits-all…people have different timing: I’ve known guys who went to St Mary’s and ended up leaving with one pass. There must be a better way of assessing people on an individual basis, revising our system, especially to meet today’s demands when there are so many more opportunities, careers, and people don’t have to be put into this straightbox from so early o’clock if you pass for a prestige school, get your CAPE. There are so many different ways of bringing out the best in students, tutoring without injuring students. A lot more emphasis needs to be on psychology and socialising of children.

Sabrina Mowlah-Baksh, two-term City Councillor and 2012-13 Deputy Mayor of San Fernando, attended Marabella South & Pleasantville Secondary Schools.

The revelation that I was not a “prestige school” graduate is most times met with utter amazement, followed by the remark, “But you behave like a Naps girl!” This baffling reaction insults not only my ethos but devalues the richness of my experiences at Marabella Junior Secondary and Pleasantville Senior Comprehensive Schools. I make no bones about it, I had the best teachers ever. The richness of interactions with diverse peers stimulated notions of community and society still relevant to my life today. This I consider to be a “prestige experience.”

In my view, the richness rather than the physical space of the experience is more valuable. My initial quest for self-validation was prompted by wanting to exit a state of poverty, which impacted how I was viewed and treated as a result. The devaluing of non-prestigious schools is not only harmful but cruel. What is problematic is our value systems and the sources of those values. I have had the privilege to work regionally and internationally, to influence policy, to represent my people and country. This gives great credence to the individual that I am, because of and not despite being a “Secondary School girl.” I own it and affirm the experience. Big up to all students!

Westmin James, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus, attended Mucurapo West, St James & Tranquility Government Secondary Schools

SEA is but one chapter in your life story; it’s not your whole story.

I did SEA (then called Common Entrance) 25 years ago at the age of 11, with great expectations. I was expecting to go to my first-choice school, Trinity College, a school an uncle who I looked up to attended. I had skipped Standard 4 and was doing well on my practice tests, so I felt confident.

To say I was disappointed was an understatement when, instead of my first choice, I passed for Mucurapo Junior Secondary School, a school that was not even one of my choices. I cried long and hard, all the way home, and for weeks thereafter. At that age, for me there could be no worse feeling. I was not only disappointed in myself, but seriously believed that I ruined the rest of my life.

I, however, did not let those results be my whole story. I worked incredibly hard, and with the assistance of teachers who saw potential in me, my family, and some great family friends, after Mucurapo Junior Secondary I moved on to St James Government Secondary, where I sat my CXC’s. I then moved on to A-Levels at Tranquility Government Secondary School. I was subsequently accepted into the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, from where I graduated with First Class Honours, being one of only three to attain that distinction that year. I went on to obtain a Masters of Law degree on scholarship at the University of Cambridge in England; and later a Legal Education Certificate at the Hugh Wooding Law School.

I practised law at a leading chambers in Trinidad, before I joined the Faculty of Law at UWI at the Cave Hill campus as a lecturer.

While I accept that my results did not define me, we as a nation must acknowledge the structural disadvantages that so many suffer leading up to and as a result of this exam, and so must strive to do better for all our children.