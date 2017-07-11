TEACH PEOPLE HOW TO TREAT THE PUBLIC

Quite frankly, I hesitate to enter any local medical centre, doctor’s office, nursing home, health centre or public hospital. Whether it’s private or public makes little difference.

I have entered doctor’s private offices where the receptionist does not know me and kept me waiting without a single word being said, while the goodly young lady completes her personal phone call (what time yuh picking meh up?). Then without establishing eye contact (and one understands the Trini culture that says, do not establish eye contact with a stranger so I am not complaining about that, at least they do not ask me, what yuh want, uncle?), one is told to have a seat, I’ll be with you in a minute!

Nursing homes are the same if not snootier. There’s a certain air of superiority with which people walk around in private nursing homes that clearly says. “Hands off! I’m busy!” Or important. And then there’s the nursing home security guards, usually Haitian or Nigerian (and soon to be Venezuelan, no doubt), grossly underpaid, with no training and who always come up to me as I park in the sacred doctor’s parking spots and order me to “move the car!” I understand they are doing their job and I understand that I do not go into nursing homes enough for them to remember me but even so this is no way to approach people. How about a little common sense courtesy?

I pity the people who work in the health centres, hot, stuffy, over booked places that are understaffed, disorganised and poorly constructed with seating that has not changed since colonial times, so I’ll give them a pass. Health visitors tend to do most of the work in the country anyway and some of the newer ones actually have doctors who know what they are doing quite unlike years ago when they came in late, left early and basically functioned as prescription promoters.

Our hospitals are a world apart. They always have been poorly maintained and difficult to work in. Now I know how difficult they are to get in. Last year I was at a school function when a child began having a serious asthma attack. I decided to take her and her mother to Accident & Emergency. We drove up with the child wheezing heavily in the back seat, pale, sweaty and in real distress so I parked just in front of the entrance. Of course there was a ramp to climb. As I got out of the car, I was accosted by security. Supporting the trembling child and her mother, I ignored him with a curt “you can’t see it’s an emergency”, yet he followed me up the ramp mumbling some nonsense about parking in the parking lot which was a hundred yards away.

The mother turned to argue with him as I presented the child to a face behind the glass window, next to a locked door. I introduced myself as a doctor with an emergency. The face ignored me and continued talking to someone just out of sight. “Miss, I have an emergency. Can you help me?” “Jess now” she said to the unseen person, “someone here” and turned to me.

At that moment I heard the security guard say heavily, “yuh have to move the car!” Pressure! I ignored him and repeated my introduction to the face. “You is ah family?” “No. miss I am the doctor.” “Where de family? We cah see the chile without ah family!” “Miss, the child is bad, please let her in. The mother is coming, she talking to the security.” “No, we cah see her without the mother!” At that point three things happened, I heard the mother tell the guard where he could go, the child gave a groan and collapsed in my arms and I pounded my fist on the window and shouted “dammit, let me in, the child faint!”

Something in my voice must have alarmed somebody because I heard a voice say “open the door”, the clerk steupsed and pressed a button, the door opened, I dragged the child into Casualty with the mother pressing against us, a wheelchair appeared and the mother, who knew her way about, began to push the child into the treatment room. I turned around, glared at the clerk, who turned her back on me and I went outside to face the irate guard who I eventually got rid off by driving away.

In the interest of fairness I have to say that two recent surgical experiences I had in the same hospital have been positive.

In T&T it is so difficult to get anything done. People do not realise that serving people is not slave work. Serving your people is really the highest work you can do. If you don’t want to take that high road then why not just consider that this is the way to live good with everybody. Assist people. Make life easier. This is our country. We own it. We decide what works. Each one of us does that. Not a big boss or a supervisor. We not stupid. You can make things easy for others or you can make things difficult. At the present time we are doing a really bad job at easing the path of our fellow Trinidadians.

At the least our “leaders” should take some time off from playing golf in rain and spend some money and energy teaching people how to treat the public, especially people with sick family.