The Alvarez Development Plan

I am asked time and time again, if I were prime minister what would I do differently. Within the first 100 days of my administration, I would take legislation to Parliament to change the way we manage ourselves. I would establish over 80 communities categorised into cities, towns and villages. The cities will be Port-of-Spain, San Fernando, Arima, Point Fortin, Chaguanas and Sangre Grande.

The towns and villages will be Arouca, Barataria, Barrackpore, Beetham, Belmont, Biche, Blanchisseuse, Bourg Mulatresse, Brasso Seco, Buenos Ayres, California, Cantaro, Carenage, Centeno, Chaguaramas, Champs Fleurs, Claxton Bay, Cocorite, Cocoyea Village, Cumuto, Cunupia, Curepe, D’Abadie, Debe, Diego Martin, Ecclesville, Erin, Fecility, Fyzabad, Gasparillo, Golconda, Guayaguayare, Gulf View, Icacos, La Brea, Las Cuevas, Laventille, Lopinot, Malabar, Manzanilla, Marabella, Maracas, Maraval, Matelot, Matura, Mayaro, Moruga, Penal, Petit Valley, Piarco, Point Lisas, Point a Pierre, Princes Town, Rampanalgas, Rio Claro, Roussillac, St Augustine, St Ann’s, San Juan, Santa Cruz, Siparia, Tabaquite, Tacarigua, Talparo, Toco, Tortuga, Trincity, Tunapuna, Valsayn, Vessigny, Vistabella and Westmoorings.

The communities would be asked to elect management committees to look after their water distribution, security, road maintenance, bridges, sports facilities, parking, real estate planning and development, schools and community parks as well as other functions appropriate to the community.

They would be mandated by law to present a budget for their annual maintenance and development. Their budget would be partially financed by the State and the rest by community property taxes, fees for community services like beach access and parking, local police fines from traffic offences, value added tax from the community and other fees as agreed by the community management.

As prime minister, I would put in place financial rewards for communities with the most effective crime reduction plan, the best maintained community, community that maximises their use of agricultural lands and other similar competitions among communities that ensure there is incentive to develop and maintain one’s community.

Such a plan would ensure that communities are immediately impacted with positives like local employment opportunities, crime reduction, sports development and infrastructure maintenance and development.

The impact on the national budget would also be positive. With each of the 80 communities receiving an average of 20 million dollars per community, the cost would be less than two billion dollars or just about four per cent of the national budget. Tobago would continue with its present management plan which is like that of the communities.

That single move would transform Trinidad and Tobago from a land where billions are spent to benefit the few, to a paradise where the wealth of our nation positively impacts every citizen of this beautiful land. A more detailed view of this plan is available on the DPTT website www.dptt.org.tt

God Bless Our Nation

Steve Alvarez