The Land of the Luddites

I have been coming across a growing number of people who, like me, have become addicted to the Parliament Channel. In my view, it is one of the best things on local television.

A bit of disclosure before I proceed: I have appeared on the channel (not as an MP) and played a role in one of the scores of original productions screened on the fantastic service. So, I am openly biased.

I remember, as a parliamentary reporter back in the 80s, several discussions on making the affairs of Parliament more publicly available. News reporters were only taking back sound bites, people were saying. We were being biased. Telling only one side of a story. Entire stories weren’t being told. I agreed with some of all that and dared the MPs I knew to open the doors to live coverage so that all citizens can have exposure to everything that happens behind the walls of Parliament.

Yet, there were politicians—elected representatives at that—who seemed averse to the suggestion. Live television broadcasts ought to be left to annual coverage of national budget presentations by the finance minister and the opposition leader, they were saying.

In fact, at one time, a ban was even imposed on print journalists wishing to record audio of the proceedings as backup to their notes. Audio feeds in the balcony area of the press area were subsequently policed for such abuse. Confession: When I moved back to print media from radio in the 90s, I broke the rule with impunity.

Today, proceedings not only from the sittings, but of Joint Select Committee hearings are being televised and broadcast live on radio. Let them dare touch the Parliament Channel nah!

All of this to say that Parliament Channel addiction means that I have been able to listen, in its entirety … more than once … to the contribution of Independent Senator David Small to the Bail (Access to Bail) (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

Sen Small is the kind of plain-speaking, well-informed individual who always deserves a listen. He made several important points during the debate, as is typical of him, but I wish to focus on one.

Why haven’t government services moved more resolutely into the 21st Century? Why is there a glaring mismatch between what is proposed as new legislative and other initiatives, including the Bail Bill, and the publicly-declared intentions of successive political administrations to eventually automate all government services?

So, one minute, Public Administration Minister Maxie Cuffie and the “e-Business Roundtable” speak about electronic payments for government transactions and the next minute there is a bill before Parliament in July which proposes cash-only payments, registered by hand-written receipts, for the important transacting of bail-related business.

Now, I have developed the bad habit of looking around the offices of important people I meet from time to time to assess the depth of submersion into Neo-Luddism or “technophobia”.

I pay attention to the kind of mobile phones they use and the ratio of paper files to computer/laptops/tablets. I also listen closely for claims that modern technology has produced net losses when it comes to accuracy and processing times and has adversely affected human interaction in the conduct of mechanical processes.

I look out for references to Facebook and Twitter and Instagram. Whether they find young people spend too much time “twittering” and not speaking to each other. In one instance, I kid you not, one senior communication person thought that “viral” content on the net meant that your computer was in danger of becoming infected by some lethal digital illness.

Then I recall a recent visit to the magistrates’ court to pay a traffic ticket and the employment of four people to record the ticket, receive the payment, complete a handwritten receipt and to hand the ticket and receipt back to me. There was one lady whose job it appeared to be to take the receipt book from the authorised receipt-writer back to the “cage” where it was the job of a young guy to call your name and deliver the receipt.

Now, according to Sen Small, along comes a brand new amendment to a serious law and there is no mention of the use of credit and/or debit cards, not to speak of online payments. Earlier, another favourite of mine, Independent Senator Stephen Creese had used the word “plastic.”

“It will appear to me,” Sen Creese said, “that it is time to drag the judicial system, vis-â-vis, the whole bail question, screaming and kicking into the 21st Century. Plastic is here!”

It is true, Attorney General Faris al-Rawi later clarified in his response that the Government had already planned (to use Sen Creese’s word) to “plasticise” the system. “The Government is on an aggressive approach for the implementation of plastic across the system,” al-Rawi said.

One would have thought that had this been assumed to be a serious feature of the new system, it would not have had to rely on late insertion into the discussion.

But, it is clear from all of this that having the legislation (the Electronic Transactions Act was passed in 2011), the technology and supporting software do not on their own signal a serious transition into the modern age. There is need for a re-orienting of the approach to delivery of public goods and services—in both the state and private sectors. For, in case you haven’t noticed, the latter bunch isn’t all that much in the game either!

I don’t always like to compare. But almost ten years ago, a relative of mine was able to apply for, make changes to, pay for and arrange home delivery of a birth certificate in Jamaica. Is their plastic better than ours? Have they seen the last of the Luddites? Do we live in the Land of the Luddites?