1990–did we ‘look for it’?

Tomorrow, many of us (not all) will pause for a moment to reflect with regret and sadness upon the events triggered by the violent storming of parliament and TTT on July 27, 1990. Twenty-four people died, according to verified figures by medical authorities, over 500 were injured and property damage ran into the tens of millions of dollars. In relative scale and impact, this was our 9/11.

One problem is that the passage of time can have the effect of diminishing the significance of traumatic experiences as much as it can serve to nurture myths surrounding them.

Such has been the cognitive haze, I myself refrained from testifying at the 2012/2013 Commission of Enquiry into the events surrounding the attempted coup d’état. There is so much that remained either forgotten, unclear or misunderstood that, unlike too many others, I opted then for silence to guard against the possibility of potential half-truth.

This was my decision despite the fact that more than one public narrative, obviously tainted by these or other shortcomings, omitted mention of my presence as a journalist covering the parliamentary sitting on that day and my ensuing role as part of the Radio 610 team in the days that followed.

But, I do recall the loud blast across the street and the popping of guns inside the chamber. The screams and the tumbling of people and furniture. I, on my belly, as I had been taught as a QRC cadet. Then the swift leaps and hops and race to the door. Men with guns in hand making their way up from Radio 610. The dash across Woodford Square and to the Express Newsroom, which I last saw two years before when I left for 610.

The rest of the story becomes blurred by memories distorted through lack of sleep, trauma, the disappearance of a notebook I kept at the time and the several versions of the same developments that have bolstered longstanding facts and fictions. My car that remained on the parliament compound was dusty but otherwise untouched, the recorder patched into the audio feed in the radio room was right where Mervyn Teague (who was killed) and I left it—minus the cassette that would have recorded key moments.

It amazed me at the time that the sharp political rhetoric of the day—responses to the disintegration of the NAR government—persisted throughout and after the crisis. There were those who were comparing the violent attack with the 1970 Black Power uprising and people who were talking about the products of “alienation”. Looting in Port-of-Spain, I said to myself, could certainly not amount to the deep and broad support for the changes the events of 1970 brought.

I heard such talk on August 10, 1990 during the first sitting of the House of Representatives following the attempted coup. The issue was extending the existing state of emergency. I was there, at makeshift accommodation at the Central Bank auditorium. Then minority opposition leader, Basdeo Panday is reported in the Hansard as saying: “They (government) brought this nation to where it is by their treachery.”

In other words, there was the implication that the government at the time had “looked for it.”

It was the language I would hear over and over again in the days, months and years following the tragic event. Trade unionist, David Adbulah, for instance, has argued more than once in favour of this perspective. “To understand the events of July 27th, 1990,” he writes, “one needs to examine the economic and political scenario that was unfolding in the years leading up to the action (!) by the Jamaat al Muslimeen.”

Somehow, mainly through rhetorical manipulation, people have come to interpret the impetus behind the murderous attacks in terms of wider political discontent and not the narrow issues of conflict between the Jamaat al Muslimeen and the state.

The latter point was made in more ways than one during the enquiry, by retired trade unionist, Clive Nunez. He suggested, in plain terms during the enquiry, that the attempted coup was wholly and directly the result of the impasse resulting from the non-regularising of the land occupied by the Jamaat al Muslimeen. On July 24, three days before the attacks, the court had ruled against a motion to have the police and army removed from the premises in what had developed into a tense standoff.

I am here, 27 years after, suggesting that to engage in a polemic invoking the struggles of the labour movement in the 1930s and the mass movement of 1970 to explain why our country essentially “looked for it” back in 1990 is to distort verifiable historical circumstances and to cynically manipulate the smog of relatively recent history.

What faces us today, if we were to sound any alert, is better understood through the challenges of grand epochal events such as experienced in the 30s and 70s but even more importantly through less spectacular moments when enlightened economic interventions, sensitive to the lived experiences of all sectors, were attempted or proposed.

To locate the latter, the painful prescriptions of 1981 and 1986 may need to be revisited—minus the political mishaps and intrigue. We would also need to recall the admonitions of the late Lloyd Best who urged empiricism together with an understanding of historical antecedent as the basis for effective political and economic leadership.

As for 1990, there is a 1,590-page Report published in 2014 with a menu of recommendations, including a few legislative amendments to address the issue of amnesties, the incapacitation of the prime minister and there is a host of other eminently sensible suggestions of an administrative and juridical nature.

These should be the bases for moving forward. Not the self-serving myths and fantasies we are more likely than not to hear in the coming days.

Somehow, mainly through rhetorical manipulation, people have come to interpret the impetus behind the murderous attacks in terms of wider political discontent and not the narrow issues of conflict between the Jamaat al Muslimeen and the state.