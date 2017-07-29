BUDGET 2018 WORK APACE; BANKER FOR UTILITIES MINISTRY

Finance Minister Colm Imbert had time to look relaxed as he sat alongside Cabinet colleagues at Thursday’s weekly media briefing, supporting their boss who held the floor.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley, utilising the positive light of Government’s recent legal successes against CL Financial majority shareholders, had been pitching Government’s play on what is now a full-fledged battle with shareholders.

Imbert, saved from Thursday’s task, perused phone messages as his boss did the talking on the head-butting which has intensified between both sides. It’s reached the height of $15b—the debt Government is seeking to recoup from the state’s 2009 bailout of CLF’s failed insurance subsidiaries.

As Rowley told it, head butting had already transpired on the issue—where he was concerned—within the Manning PNM Government which undertook the bailout. Fired from Cabinet, Rowley recounted how as a PNM backbencher, he objected to the move and flack received from PNM colleagues for this.

Then, Imbert had piloted bailout moves. Now both are at one and Rowley’s Government holds sway to deal with the matter as it sees fit, with shareholders countering arguments. Proceedings to appoint a liquidator—in September—brings the matter close to Budget 2018 delivery, which may preclude projection of the $15b among 2018 funding. Especially with shareholders geared for appeals.

Rowley may not have to juggle CLF matters with his duties and additional portfolio of Public Utilities much longer (after firing Marlene McDonald).

A Utilities Minister—a male private sector banker—will enter “shortly” as a Senator, replacing a backbencher, Government officials tipped.

Imbert also has more pressing matters beyond CLF. Some Ministry teams held meetings yesterday on Budget 2018 projects as planning enters final stages over the next two months. Some Ministries began submissions to Finance from April. Emphasis continues on cutting unnecessary costs, Government confirmed.

Mum on plans, Imbert notes the current oil price is “US$49.14. Prices are difficult to predict due to many factors—value of the US dollar versus other currencies, US shale oil production, extent of Opec production cuts etc.”

The 2017 $53b Budget carrying a slightly reduced ($5.9b from $6b)deficit was based on a (US)$48 oil price. Giving National Security top dollar, it was themed on “transformation and growth.” How much will be disclosed ahead.

Central Bank’s latest Monetary report, maintaining the repo rate at 4.75 per cent, projected “modest” economic recovery via new energy sector output later this year —“mild” economic “pick up” in latter 2017.

Whether projected 2017 revenue—$47.4b—includes property taxes as Imbert anticipated, is uncertain. Property assessors begin work in September and the Opposition’s legal challenge of the tax is September 21.

Among ministries’ 2018 projections, Works’ Development Programme includes the Cumuto-Manzanilla highway, Westmall overpass, Toco port, Pt Fortin and Moruga highways.

Housing projects include the $19.5m construction of a new Prime Minister’s Tobago residence, awarded this week to a Tobago contractor who begins work next month.

Education plans include completion of unfinished schools, construction of others, funding for curriculum changes especially to assist underperforming students in primary schools with SEA scores less than 30 per cent and similar secondary students. Also, 50 laptops stationed at all secondary schools’ Forms 1 and 2.

Health proposals—following Cabinet deliberations—includes Port-of-Spain Hospital Central construction block, possible resultant shifts to the Couva Hospital and equipment acquisition.

Business groups including Amcham submitted Budget recommendations starting May. Amcham president Mitchell De Silva expects a significant—perhaps wider—fiscal gap as revenues may not improve and managing expenditure may still be a big challenge. “The TT Revenue Authority is a must to ensure everyone pays fair share of taxes.”

Whether another gas price hike materialises from 2015 initially projected phase out of the fuel subsidy between 2015-2017 remains to unfold. As is Petrotrin’s future—very soon—as Government promised decision on this in the first week of August.

Sources said the overstaffed, loan-burdened company requires return to its core exploration-for-refining mission based on recent report recommendations for separate (a) land/marine operations, (b) refining (c) joint ventureship for Trinmar.

Each may carry separate leadership since Point-a-Pierre’s centralised command is perceived as ineffective, they added, noting chairman Andrew Jupiter’s resignation paves the way for new directions. Any staff cuts could come via attrition/voluntary plans since 1,510 of Petrotrin’s 5,000-plus staff is over age 50, they noted.

T&T’s economic footing will predict how innovative Imbert’s 2018 revenue raising measures may be. Potential areas (apart from revamped Supplemental Petroleum and other taxes) is regulation of the billion-dollar casino industry. A report on legislation for this (and insurance sectors) comes to Parliament in September, for concretisation. Among assorted debts, T&T Contractors Association says not all contractors have been paid and even the industry is owed about $4b. Whether that’s addressed in Budget 2018—and other issues—may be fleshed out ahead.