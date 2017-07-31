FOMS AND GUMS AND PUMS AND SCAMS

This is World Breastfeeding Week so I thought I would look at how much formula milk we drink. Well, it’s impossible to get figures for the annual importation of infant formula in T&T. Formal letters to the Ministry of Trade & Industry. Phone calls to the Chamber of Commerce. Emails and phone calls to UWI. Personal appeals to friendly businessmen. Nope. Nothing works. I cannot find out how much infant formula is annually imported into the country. Of course, as the formidable Ferdie Ferreira says, in his fascinating book, Political Encounters 1946-2016, Dr Williams taught him that “No comment” is in fact a comment. The question is, how much foreign exchange is lost importing formula for children? Because nobody needs to drink milk after one year.

According to Euromonitor, the global toddler food and beverage market was worth US$34bn in 2015, making it significantly bigger than the US$24.7bn infant formula market. See, you can get international economic information easily but anything local is top secret or they just don’t have it. How do you run a country like that? In his book, From PoS to Addis Ababa, another local luminary, Reggie Dumas reminisces that, in foreign affairs, “Trinidad and Tobago was in the vanguard of the unserious.

Overall, we had no plan, no pattern, no statement, no programme, no policy. Adhocracy ruled.”

Drinking cow’s milk after one year is not necessary. You can, but you do not have to. The question has always been what to do with those lakes of milk and mountains of butter that government subsidies in European countries produce. Last Saturday the London Telegraph reported that a senior adviser to UK Environment Secretary Michael Grove has called for a review of tax breaks for farmers and economist Dieter Helm, Professor of Energy Policy at the University of Oxford, said the current system led to “subsidy addiction.”

“Milk addiction” is a classic example of oversupply creating a demand. Formula companies add some vitamins and minerals to milk and the latest “discovery” that’s been found to have been lacking in regular formula, advertise it heavily and convince people that without it their child won’t pass SEA. If, at the same time, they spend some small money and send the local paediatricians to the annual conference of the American Academy of Pediatrics so that they feel obligated and well, if they don’t recommend the company’s product, at least they shut up and say nothing when the parents come in with the latest formula.

The worst of the infant formulas are the “follow-on milks” (FOMS) also known as “toddler milk” or “growing-up milks (GUMS), said to be necessary for children aged one to three years. (For your information the dairy industry is now pushing “pregnant-up milks (PUMS) and “senior-citizen aged-milks” or SCAMS.)

FOMS were originally targeted by the infant formula industry for babies between six and 12 months. They are not necessary. If they aren’t breastfed, ordinary infant formula is good enough. In 2013 WHO said that FOMs are “not necessary.” A year ago the title of one Lancet editorial was “No ifs, no buts, no follow-on milks.” Almost no paediatric association in the world recommends FOMS. Yet almost every child I see these days is on one of these useless milks. And proudly so, as in, we reach, we could afford follow-on milk!

How did we get here? However did we arrive at a situation where honest, hardworking people are wasting their hard earned money buying an unhealthy product?

In 1981 the WHO International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes was accepted by all the countries in the world amid widespread concern about the advertising and promotion of infant formula, particularly in settings where mothers lacked access to the clean drinking water and sterilisation equipment needed to safely prepare formula milk. The government of T&T was one of the first signatories to the Code.

The Code prohibits direct advertising of breastmilk substitutes to mothers, claims that formula milk provides health benefits, and gifts or free supplies to health-care workers and facilities. The Code is not legally binding in most countries including T&T, but carries much weight since it “constitutes the judgement on a health issue of the collective membership of the highest international body in the field of health.”

A major result of the Code was that infant formula companies agreed to stop advertising their products to mothers of children under the age of six months, this being the period when mothers were urged to breastfeed exclusively. Sales of infant formula fell drastically. By 1986 a new product, GUMS or FOMS, appeared on the market and was marketed as essential for the health of children aged six to 12 months. That was not coincidental. It was a deliberate strategy by formula companies to regain the profits they had lost by the application of the Code.

In the beginning some bewildered parents would ask me, “Do we have to give our child this new milk?”

The answer was always a contundent “No!” However, as money poured into T&T in the last ten years, the product has taken off in the one to three year olds. Indeed there are five year olds drinking these milks and there is a suggestion that “school-age milks” may soon come on to the market complete with lovely looking children on the TV, serious sounding male voices on the radio and billboards plastered all over the country urging schoolchildren to drink formula milk!

It’s all a scam. FOMS, or whatever nonsense they are called, is a con. After one year children do not need milk. They need food.

