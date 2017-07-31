I Want a Senator So...

There were some fascinating comments by Government parliamentarians this week in Antigua.

It’s a place I have in-laws, but have only set foot in the airport. Taking LIAT to Dominica, you literally fly over that island, looking down at it, land at Antigua’s VC Bird Airport, teeter down the plane stairs with your hand luggage, walk across the steaming tarmac into the passenger terminal, take off your shoes and belt, take out your laptop, go through security and the x-ray scanner, put it all back in and on, walk back across the same tarmac, to the same plane, with the same crew, for the connecting flight to Douglas-Charles airport. I think the airline collects a passenger terminal fee in your ticket for the government.

Antigua’s government in power, like those here, has over the past few years made promising noises again and again about human rights and ending legal discrimination against LGBTI people, but lacked political courage to enact any. They’ve got the same pair of sodomy laws as us, since much of the Eastern Caribbean followed our 1986 model when we led the region in reforming sexual offences into a consolidated postcolonial statute. After Antigua’s 1995 reforms, in 2005 they also drafted legislation, similar to our 2000 Equal Opportunity Act, which has not become law.

Their House Speaker for ten years, now Opposition party chair, published a 1998 lesbian-themed novel while teaching in New York. I helped organise a book party for Considering Venus, which is still in print.

But Antigua & Barbuda is still a small place where regional LGBTI advocacy efforts have always struggled to find local partners willing to be visible and to lead efforts to push through the openings for change that, like here, seem to pop up with predictable regularity. Every so often, when one does, I get phoned into a live radio show panel there, usually alongside Antiguan women working on a range of gender justice issues.

Some of those folks felt especially under siege this week. Banners went up across the capital, St Johns, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Carnival. In rainbow colours.

The colours of the national Festivals Commission, Paul Aflak, the businessman who got the government contract, explained. (For my part, I thought they were just a lovely Eastern Caribbean madras plaid.) Antigua’s most famous lesbian exile poked fun. The usual public debates ensued, with all the damage they always do to the people whose humanity is in the crosshairs.

EP Chet Greene, Minister of Trade, Commerce and Industry, Sports, Culture and National Festivals (who, I discovered, has legally named four of his children Chett II, Chet III, Chette, Chet-Lhyn—a form of indecency itself) deemed the banners’ resemblance to the international LGBTI symbol “most uncaring and most irresponsible.” And down they came.

Next up was the Prime Minister. Reacting to provocations posted on his Facebook wall by the father of an Opposition parliamentarian he’s taken to court (including the encouragement to “spend some quality time with your Dear wife”), Hon Gaston Browne had this response: “Sir, you are behaving like an anti-man. Why are you defacing my page with your idiocy?”

Browne has refused to take back or regret the word, defended the right to speak freely and make jokes without people taking it to the media, and said the remark was not intended as disrespect to LGBTI people, but being blown out of proportion. “I make no apology. Whoever LGBT wants to take that up, it’s their business.”

“There is a crisis brewing in Antigua,” a local activist I don’t think I know wrote to me. “The Prime Minister has shown his true colour, and citizens are now feeling emboldened by this. Can you bring awareness to this?”

Any such “crisis” was “manufactured,” the PM was already arguing, in those words.

Then one of the women, an activist who’d hosted a radio show I’d appeared on stepped forward. Browne appointed the 33-year-old to his Senate backbench less than six months ago, when he dismissed a union leader for opposing government legislation.

“I am not trying to disparage the good prime minister as…he is someone I respect,” Aziza Lake told the media bravely, “but…I will have to respectfully disagree with him using that phrase.” She noted how such remarks by the nation’s highest officeholders would be internalised by young LGBTI Antiguans. Lake joins Bajan trade minister Donville Inniss, who took issue publicly in May with his Cabinet drainage colleague Dennis Lowe’s obsession with the Opposition Leader’s childlessness.

Too often, Lake said, because they are not in others’ shoes, people do not know the power behind their speech.

It was a lesson in short supply locally when Guyanese Calvin Hailey was charged for sexual assault last week. News media published the name and facility of the physician who rectally examined his accuser.

People I thought I respected eagerly joined a loud social media chorus, deeply invested in their moral authority to shame and discredit a Tobagonian student whose life they know nothing about. Straight people, who paint homosexuals as predators all the time, seemed desperately afraid we could in fact be rapists: because then men could be raped. And we carelessly made it harder for any man in future to dare seek formal justice for sexual assault. I truly wanted to lose faith in Caribbean gender justice. And then there was Aziza, a young woman I barely know, in that place I know so little about, Antigua, doing what was simple and right and brave. And it gave me hope.

Her Prime Minister noted cynically that if he truly had issues with LGBTI matters, he would never have appointed Lake a Senator in the first place. Imagine if every Parliamentarian in her place acted on that.