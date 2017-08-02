HOLD ERRANT PRISONS OFFICERS PERSONALLY RESPONSIBLE

I’ve read with great interest a story published in the Guardian on Thursday, July 20 headlined Judge grants part of $ to fight against violence.

The article referred to a victori­ous civil claim against the state by five remand prisoners who were severely beaten by masked prison officers of the Special Search Unit (SSU), commonly called “masked men”, in June 2015.

In his quest to eliminate and / or reduce prison violence where inmates are physically assaulted by officers, Justice Kokaram came up with a noble idea for which he must be applauded because it ap­pears that only the courts are con­cerned in dealing with the scourge extrajudicial conduct of some prison officers.

Justice Kokaram was quite cor­rect when he said that the current scheme for the award of exemplary damages was not achieving it’s role in deterring misconduct by prison officers.

The prison administration, and by extension the Ministry of Na­tional Security and the Statutory Authority of Service Commission, have for years turned a blind eye to such incidents which annually cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Suffice it to say, the prison administrators seem to actually approve and endorse such barbaric treatment meted out to inmates by the masked men because for years these officers have been commit­ting serious acts of misconduct and are not being held accounta­ble.

He also struck the nail on the head when he stated that, “...the lessons learnt in our judgments is that the amount of violence in prison has much to do with it’s culture, the ineffectiveness of management and inept excuses to mistreat prisoners.”

Even though the initiative of Justice Kokaram appears to be a step in the right direction, being an ex inmate of the Golden Grove Remand Prison and a victim of two vicious attacks by prison officers, I believe his decision to split the cost awarded as exemplary dam­ages into an account to be utilised in programmes geared at reducing such atrocities against inmates is the wrong approach.

While I have tremendous respect and admiration for Justice Ko­karam and his passion in conflict resolution and mediation, I believe the only effective way to curb such incidents of violence within the prison system is to personally hold those responsible, accountable.

Such errant officers should be ordered to pay exemplary damages to the victims as a deterrent be­cause their actions of “impunity only creates an environment of opportunity” for other officers.

It’s only when the money has to come from their pockets we are guarantee to see a drastic reduc­tion in such types of litigation and violence throughout the prisons.

These officers have been, for far too long, acting with impunity. They know, based on the litigation process that they would not be held accountable for their actions and simply hide behind the veil of secrecy.

I was among four inmates who were individually attacked by close to 15 masked officers during a search on September 26, 2014, at the Top Security division of the Golden Grove Remand Prison.

There were two prison supervi­sors and a Superintendent present when such attacks took place and they refused to intervene when called upon to do such by inmates.

While leaving, one of the masked officers turned and said, “all yuh could go and call yuh lawyer in de morning and sue how much yuh like cause we doh care cause at de end of de day de money ain’t coming outta we pocket.”

And that officer was quite cor­rect with that statement. That’s the mentality of prison officers who violently attack inmates. They know that they would not be held accountable for their actions and they won’t have to pay damag­es in successful litigation against the state.

The state, in my case, didn’t contest the civil claim citing the officer’s safety could be com­promised if their identities are revealed. The matter was sent for damages to be assessed by a Mas­ter of the High Court which comes up for hearing on September 19.

While I agree with Justice Ko­karam’s sentiments that the time has come for a paradigm shift in dealing with such types of vio­lence, I don’t agree that the ap­proach he has suggested would yield any fruit because of the fact that officers won’t have to person­ally pay any damages.

They always get away scot-free.

This elite group of officers are nothing short of a mongoose gang in the prison service who have the objective of getting whatever re­sults by the use of whatever force. And they are untouchable.

Ninety per cent of prison litiga­tion, particularly in the Remand, involves officers from the SSU. Doesn’t that in itself ring an alarm bell in the ears of state attorneys at the Office of the Attorney General that something is amiss?

AKILE SIMON