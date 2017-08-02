THE ROADS OF HELL

I remember while covering a big regional event several years ago, there was a break in the ac­tion so a few regional colleagues and I discussed what life would have been like had we chosen something other than journalism to make a living.

The most popular alternative, as contemplated by inimitable Guyanese journalist, Bert Wilkin­son, was the post of assistant to the Deputy Governor General of the smallest island in the Carib­bean chain, preferably a Bahamian atoll.

Not to be outdone, I came up with a position at the Integrity Commission titled chief supervi­sor in the Prosecutions Depart­ment. Peter Richards wanted to be elevator operator in a two-storey building near the beach in Bequia.

The least popular option, and I think it was Tony Fraser who came up with this, was that of Minister of Works. But, who wants to be a Minister of Works; even if it is in Guyana and you have the impres­sive-sounding name “Minister of Public Infrastructure”?

The idea came up perhaps be­cause it was 2002—around the time the first traffic lights were installed in Tortola. The devel­opment led the news on all media and the then chief minister, Ralph O’Neal was quoted as saying at the ribbon-cutting ceremony: “If traffic lights are a sign of progress, then surely there is some progress being made.”

People drove from all corners of the island just to stop at the red and go at the green. Children wrote essays about it in class. It became the source of contention on radio talk shows. And the gov­ernment had to launch an inten­sive month-long public education exercise about proper use of those lights.

Some wet blanket in the group then ended the lively debate over this by suggesting that even though there might be free pep­per shrimp at the launch of new traffic lights, a minister of works would still need to make sure there are no potholes! End of talk. Somebody had to spoil it all.

Then someone suggested that one can still be a minister of works and not be called to account for the potholes, if something fancy were to be added to the designa­tion. In St Vincent and the Gren­adines, for example, Senator Ju­lian Francis is Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport, Works, Urban Development and Local Government. Potholes? What potholes?

In T&T, you can add the tag of “Transport”. You see, if that portfolio became part of the “works” assignment then all you would really have time for is the embarrassingly troublesome in­ter-island ferry and managing the forces at PTSC.

True, true you would also have to attend to landslips and floods in the rainy season, pesky envi­ronmentalists concerned about new highways and biodiversity and people who operate mosquito farms on private property.

But, potholes? Potholes don’t have a political complexion for at least four years and eleven months. Nothing to worry about!

They are so ubiquitous they command the most bipartisan place in society and they only become “important” at election time when the heavy equipment comes out. If you want to find out who a prime minister wants to keep in his Cabinet should he/ she win the next election, see who holds the Works portfolio in an election year.

Other than that, people who hold the “works” portfolio are of­ten described as being supremely masochistic.

Check it out. It is one of the most swiftly rotated government portfolios in the Caribbean. At one time, if you stayed away from T&T too long, you risked answer­ing erroneously when asked the name of the minister in charge of potholes. The last administration had how many such ministers? The current one has had two in two years.

The hard part would be answer­ing the puerile question frequent­ly posed by visitors: “So, how come allyou have so much pitch and it have so much potholes.”

I remember driving through the back streets of St Augustine and encountering the massive pothole that graced the corner of Ragbir and Mc Lean Streets for years and years. Ministers, super-ministers, prime ministers had come and gone. Yet, the massive, rim-bend­ing, ankle-spraining, fish and mosquito growing tunnel contin­ued to reign. Add a lid and it could have become a public toilet. It probably had a name.

There was one like it at the tem­porary prison facility in Lusignan, Guyana recently and 13 prisoners escaped through it.

It was even worse than the one along the Eastern Main Road near Champs Fleurs that put a bulge in my brand new left front tyre or the one that took out a rim as my son drove along the Churchill-Roo­sevelt Highway in the vicinity of Aranguez Main Road three years ago.

I am not picking on Senator Si­nanan here. Don’t get me wrong. So far, he has not been any more disastrous, when it comes to pot­holes, than previous ministers.

But such a bligh might not be sufficient to ease the pain of a neighbour of mine currently with two metal pins in one foot after an encounter with a St Joseph pave­ment.

Wait and see. I am just waiting for the upcoming budget speech and mention of the performance of the Public Sector Investment Programme and what happened to plans to improve the country’s “economic infrastructure” with over 40 per cent of budgeted ex­penditure.

In the meantime, I take this opportunity to advise Senator Si­nanan that there are no vacancies in the Governor General’s Office in any island I know of and, no, there are still no elevators in Be­quia.