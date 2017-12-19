Gut bacteria

Several of the benefits to a baby associated with breastfeeding and skin-to-skin baby care are mediated through the microbiota. Microbiota is the term used in medicine to describe all the microrganisms that live at a particular site. The human microbiota includes all the bacteria, viruses and fungi that live with us, either on our skin or inside us, ie the gut, the respiratory tract, genitals, breasts and eyes.

There are more bacteria in and on our body than we have human cells. The population of your microbiota actually outnumber your human cells 10 to one. Every one of us is host to about 100 trillion bacteria, which all together weigh around three pounds. Next time you weigh yourself subtract this weight, it’s not you.

Or is it?

Are we just carriers for a mass of micro-organisms housed in a human shell? Or are we “a superorganism, a communal collective of human and microbial cells working as one”? More to the point, can human cells survive without microbial cells?

The highest density of and diversity in these micro-organisms is in our intestines, which is home to trillions of bacteria, collectively called the gut microbiota. It includes about 1,000 different types of bacteria and this diversity is very important. Most of the bacteria in our gut are as specific to us as are our fingerprints, except that they can change. And they are extremely important.

It’s very possible that the masterkey to unlocking chronic disease will turn out to be the health and composition of the microbiota in your gut which have a crucial role in nutrition and health. Their functions are considered so important to our life that the gut microbiota is now being likened to other human organs, similar to any other body part like the skin or brain or muscle or liver, a vast collection of cellular organisms that belong to you and work with you to produce a unique biological creature, you.

Basically your gut microbiota (for our purposes, and for now, the bacteria in your stomach and intestines) is established as you are being born vaginally or immediately after, if unfortunately you are born by Caesarian section. After birth, it depends whether you breastfeed or are fed formula. Thereafter how much processed food you eat and how many antibiotics your doctor gives you regulates the gut bacteria.

Our mothers play a vital part in providing the first bacteria for the development of our resident microbiota, jump-starting the initial colonisation of our intestines and the rest of the human body through skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding. If the child does not have the advantage of being born normally and exposed to the mother’s normal vaginal bacteria which then proceed to grow everywhere on and in the baby, the next best thing is for the baby to be cared for skin-to-skin, kissed, caressed and handled by the parents or close family, not the nurses and doctors, and put to the breast within the first hour after birth because breastmilk contains factors that stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Some gut bacteria have a fundamental role in synthesising vitamins B and K. Some assist with the absorption of salts and water. Others help in breaking down substances that the small intestine is not able to digest by itself and provide more energy to the human body.

Some gut bacteria assist intestinal cells to grow and regenerate. Others secrete antimicrobial chemicals or regulate inflammatory cells. Others, simply by being present in the gut, prevent harmful bacteria from taking up residence.

Because of the increase in artificial births and artificial feeding our gut microbiota is losing its diversity. The distortion in the microbial balance in the human gut is increasingly linked to serious, chronic illnesses like inflammatory bowel disease; gluten intolerance; chronic reflux; diabetes; obesity; cancers of the colon, liver and pancreas; cardiovascular disease; autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and asthma and allergies. And it all starts during birt