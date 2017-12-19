Sorry but I just can’t feel sorry

Shenelle Rock, the mother of 15-year-old Isaac Simmons, the bandit who was recently killed in a shootout with police, was featured in last Saturday’s T&T Guardian (p A3). She’s facing a task that every parent dreads—having to bury a child. As insensitive as this sounds, let me be blunt—I shed no tears for that young man. He made extremely poor decisions and ultimately paid for them with his life. But according to his mother, despite his (minor) mistakes in the past, he was, “…willing to change,” and thus didn’t deserve such a fate. She also alluded that others were at fault for why her son turned to a life of crime, calling out society and the police in particular.

Of course, we hear this story all the time—bereaved mothers who describe their sons as “good boys” who are simply misunderstood or unjustly targeted. Even when there is an acknowledgement of their criminal activities, it’s downplayed as “petty” crimes that are committed as a way of providing for their families. We as a nation need to stop indulging in this fallacy. Society may or may not be at fault here, and there may indeed be enough blame to go around. But when it comes down to it, the lion’s share of the responsibility lies with these young men.

For the record, I have no issue with how the article was written; the author, Kevon Felmine, presented both the mother’s description of her son’s character and police’s account of the events that transpired that night. But his introductory paragraph seemed like an attempt to elicit sympathy for the deceased, portraying him as a “victim” of his environment and upbringing. He wrote that “While many see the death of 15-year-old Isaac Simmons as poetic justice for robbing the home of a Republic Bank manager on Thursday, his short life has been riddled with bad influence, poor decision making and stigmatisation.”

Let’s be clear—young Mr Simmons wasn’t a common thief targeting purses and mobile phones. He and his cohorts (three of them) broke into a woman’s house and held her hostage.

Forget the trauma that she—the real victim—will forever suffer, but one cringes at the thought of how differently her ordeal could have turned out. Too often we hear of home invasions in which the occupants are brutalised, women and girls are raped, and everyone is then murdered. Who’s to say that a similar fate wouldn’t have befallen this woman as well, especially if her neighbours hadn’t intervened?

Yes, there’s no disputing that the odds are stacked against these underprivileged youth, but it’s precisely because of their tragic circumstances that the decisions they make matter even more.

Mr Simmons, for example, made the decision to pick up a gun, made the decision to associate himself with the wrong crowd and, on the night that was to be his last, made the decision to leave his home and illegally enter someone else’s.

No one forced him to do any of those things.

There are young men and women enduring similar hardships who make positive choices for themselves—they go to school, they get jobs, and they contribute to society. Mr Simmons didn’t do any of those things. He chose to become part of the problem by adding to our country’s crime scourge.

In an appropriate juxtaposition, alongside the article on Miss Rock, the T&T Guardian included a report on the recovery of Anand Ram, the police constable who was wounded while attempting to apprehend Mr Simmons.

Instead of these two separate stories, we could have easily been reading a single one about a slain police officer and the nameless bandit who got away.

Since Mr Simmons’ actions were contrary to his mother’s claim of a willingness to change, it’s not unfair to assume that his criminal repertoire could have eventually included murder.

His victim could have been you or your loved ones; maybe even me. So while I do not rejoice in his death, I honestly feel no sympathy either.

Ryan Hadeed