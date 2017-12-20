Playing politics with children’s hard work

If this vent comes across personal, petty, angry or anything less than professional, I apologise in advance. Actually no, I am not sorry; it’s about time someone called out the nonsense.

Over a decade ago I watched my best friend train insanely hard, only to be dropped at the last minute. The defender that was chosen was in no way better than her, but that person was said to have had politics on her side. It’s been 15 years so I won’t give details to avoid opening old wounds.

Ayanna Mc Clean brushed it off, but at that moment, she decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become an umpire instead—a decision that would serve her well. This year Ayanna broke every record there was to break for female umpires in the Caribbean. She flew the red, white and black higher than any hockey team ever has, yet on December 10, when the TTHB hosted their awards ceremony, there was not one single mention. NOT ONE!

Ayanna has come from humble beginnings. A Belmont girl and a past student of South East Port-of-Spain, she made her way to the US on scholarship and has been blazing a trail from day one. She is the top female umpire in the CAC region (that means her accomplishments aren’t merely limited to the Caribbean).

She is quickly making a name for herself on the international stage, as is evident by her latest appointment to the hockey world cup in London in 2018 and she is doing all of this part-time while working at management level for a major distribution company in the US.

Ayanna has a US passport, which means at any point in time she could choose to represent them. The perks will far outweigh what she receives now because as you can see, she is barely receiving recognition, let alone anything tangible.

Why am I writing this in my parenting column you may be wondering. Well firstly, because I can and I choose to use my platform to call out the politics that plague our nation. You see, Ayanna isn’t the first and she will not be the last to have received the raw end of the deal. How many children are working hard and are not receiving the recognition they deserve?

I know the world isn’t fair and I know some of us must work ten times harder than others, but I also know that when the time is right and you have a platform you must stand against the powers that be in hope that one day the playing field will be levelled. In hope that a young person reading this won’t give up. In hope that a parent reading will be adequately prepared for the long, unfair journey ahead.

While the TTHB hasn’t given you the recognition you deserve, Ayanna Mc Clean I publicly salute you. Keep blazing the trail for all our young ladies to see. Keep setting a stellar example. Life isn’t easy but with hard work and perseverance you can achieve anything you want to.

MARSHA L RILEY,

[email protected]

