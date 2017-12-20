The street food entrepreneurs

It is significant that it is Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat and not Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh to raise the red flag on public health in the context of the street food phenomenon.

Not that Minister Deyalsingh needs an ease-up on this but it could well have been Finance Minister Colm Imbert or his Planning colleague, Camille Robinson-Regis.

Minister Rambharat’s alert reflects major developments in the food production sector that now focus as much on food safety as they still do on the somewhat elusive notion of food security.

Since agricultural activity, both here and from external sources, is where it all begins, it is logical that Minister Rambharat should also be concerned about the tail-end of the story which is what happens when agricultural outputs are eventually prepared and consumed—during which the situation increasingly becomes Minister Deyalsingh’s immediate business.

Rambharat’s associated concern about the impact of food-borne illnesses on productivity and other economic variables is supremely important. Region-wide, according to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), food borne illnesses have increased by 26 per cent since 2015. Food safety and food borne disease surveillance is thus a priority issue for CARPHA.

Though almost 10 years old, a multi-agency study of 2008-2009 on the incidence of acute gastroenteritis in T&T also sounded a disconcerting alarm. Each year, approximately 135,000 Trinidad and Tobago residents (about one in every 104 persons) experience diarrhoea due to possible consumption of a contaminated food or drink. The associated healthcare and productivity costs were estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars annually.

Now, think about the exponential growth in food entrepreneurship in the country—including the most recent (delicious) fare out of China, the Middle East and West Africa—and the associated, infinite possibilities for virulent pathogens, chemicals, heavy metals and other contaminants.

This is not to unduly beat up on the street food folks. In fact, the point is that until the economic planners seriously consider small, food entrepreneurs as an important part of our economic landscape, we will continue to have problems with the integrity of the food sold by what would otherwise be a group on the margins of the mainstream.

The fact is, we are a street food people. This is so even though there is official and societal ambivalence over the true value of the sector. Local government authorities, for example, do not do enough to ensure that this thriving feature of community life in T&T is recognised and better accommodated.

Until this happens, people who prepare and sell sidewalk doubles and pholourie, gyros, pows, coconut, roti and oysters will not be considered worthy of an orderly planning framework that makes important health and safety-related services available to them. We all know that a hair-net and “food badge” are not enough.

This is where Ministers Imbetrt and Robinson-Regis enter the fray. Street food vendors are a legitimate part of the SME sector requiring all it takes to optimise their contribution to GDP and the creation of indigenous wealth.

There are doubles manufacturers, for example, who operate multiple outlets and employ innovative production techniques. The fruit “chow” industry is a splendid example of value added processing in the agriculture sector. And wait till someone finds a way to use the mung bean—that can grow here—instead of imported chickpeas (channa) in doubles.

There is a greater guarantee of holistic success if these entrepreneurs are brought into formal arrangements to assure food safety, the rights of their workers, lawful behaviour in all aspects of their activities (including where they are located) and a proportionate contribution to the national coffers.

But what we have been witnessing over the years is a pattern of alienation and wilful official neglect, if not persecution, because these people are viewed as being on the periphery of the economic value chain.

So, yes, sound laws are necessary, but to impose a new regime of regulation and punitive control without recognising the true importance these business enterprises, in all respects, would be tantamount to setting them up for failure.