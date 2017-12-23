A merry Trini Christmas

Oh how the atmosphere changes at Christmas time!

For us who live in the tropics, there is hardly room for any longing to be in any other country. Right here in T&T Mother Nature exhibits her full glory towards the end of the year. Mornings begin to be filled with a light mist and as the rainy season nears its end, we usually experience a few drizzly, foggy mornings.

Unlike a Charles Dickens description of a foggy English climate and the stodgy people who live in it, we Trinis revel in the climate which we experience at Christmas time. The sun’s rays appear to take on a soft golden colour giving the natural surroundings a lustre which we do not experience any other time of the year. The leaves of the trees shine yellowish-green as they rustle in gentle breezes. What a wonderful time of the year!

Added to this natural beauty, people decorate their homes with lights and innumerable Christmas-styled ornaments. Lights, decorations and entertainment are of such grandeur that patrons, young and old, experience a new sense of joy and satisfaction. It is an absolute joy to listen to live parang music. Whatever the entertainment, Trini Christmas is only complete when you hear songs like young Machel’s Soca Santa, parang tunes by Daisy Voisin and the more modern-styled tunes of Susan Maicoo.

The T&T Guardian of Thursday, December 21, 2017 highlighted a coloured picture of Hindus and Indians in the Indian state of Kerala shopping for Christmas with the following caption: “Though Christians make up only two per cent of India’s one billion plus population, Christmas is a national holiday celebrated with much fanfare.”

Since the arrival of Indians in Trinidad on May 30, 1845, we Hindus who are the descendants of those first indentured labourers, join with the Christian community and the rest of the nation in observing and celebrating the Christmas message.

Whereas school children would appear to endure great pain when having to ready for school on mornings, they are ready in two two’s to go to the malls and Christmas villages with their parents.

With so many things to do and so many beautiful sights to see, they are usually hung over from day-before activities.

As their vacation progresses, kids’ midday meal actually becomes their breakfast.

Many parents invest tremendous time, and in some instances at their children’s insistence, to ensure that Christmas trees are erected at home and beautifully decorated. For those homes which can afford, gifts adorn the base of the Christmas trees. Whether poor or rich, people acquire presents to gift to children.

Despite the extreme and radical levels of commercialism associated with Christmas in recent times, there is an underlying sacrifice by all parents to ensure that kids have a wonderful time at Christmas.

There is a notion that people from North Trinidad do not venture beyond the Lighthouse, or “north people” do not travel past the Caroni Bridge and vice versa for people in the south. This is certainly not true at Christmas time. On Christmas day, people are uplifted to undertake long drives to visit their families.

An early Christmas morning drive would reveal people sweeping outside their homes with cocoyea brooms, many cutting grass, and yet others are painting some parts of their homes. Many are determined to undertake the journey if only for the scenery of the countryside.

When Christmas season is finished and well past us, a topic of discussion which never tires, is how extraordinary an experience it is to spend some time for Christmas in the countryside.

I would love to describe the food and the many traditions of Christmas which I have come across during my lifetime but this article does not allow me the space to do such. What I wanted to touch on was the beauty experienced at this time, the joy especially for children and the sacrifice of parents to ensure this.

I conclude with best wishes to the Christians as well as the national community. Glory to God in the highest, on earth peace, goodwill towards men! A safe and Merry Christmas to everyone and a bright and prosperous New Year!