Politically correct Xmas gifts for 2017

Who was that bearded man in the back seat of the squad car zooming down Tragarete Road—blue lights flashing—around 5.16 pm last Saturday?

No apologies if you mistook him for one of the 2,459 “employees” of T&T’s 211 Underground Economy “enterprises.”

But this guy’s hair and beard were snowy white. His big red suit, it wasn’t tight. Moving quickly, important mission—clearly, he was no politician.

Also, he’d arrived at the Blind Welfare Children’s Christmas party earlier that day via fire tender.

One year, lotsa fear and 481 murders later, (TTPS confirmed yesterday) even Santa’s wise enough to abandon Rudolph and the team for what’s trending locally in transport—police vehicles. Sought by many.

Found by some. Feared by more than a few. Despised by 2,459-plus.

You’re either outside them peering in. Or inside, wanting out (wearing ‘cuffs, sweating like a pig and biting back cuss).

What better way to make a grand entrance to a Christmas party!

Arrive by squad car. Emerge confidently—loud welcome’s all for you, not just your uniformed escorts.

Depending on location, prevail upon host to welcome you with pastelle rather than plain “corn” (aka bullets).

Refrain from accessorising your pitch with anything resembling an MP5. Especially if host’s is bigger. If he’s “packing” more than you and appears unconvinced of your pure intentions, run onetime! Zig zag pattern. Your choice of prayers.

Nobody might respond, but what the hell, it’s worth a shot—no pun intended.

In event of failure, no need to read any further. People will be reading about you. If it bleeds, it leads. 2017 crime! Oh F….atca!

Luckily, Santa’s Naughty List is only One Per cent (give or take that 2,459).

The other 99 per cent is free to plan Monday’s menu. Chicken ham, chicken turkey, chicken salad and chicken fried fries.

This season’ biggest seller though, is: Fake.

Fake News. Fake oil. Fake emails. Fake kidnapping. Fake media pass.

Not so fake: cost of all of the above to respective sectors.

The smartest and savviest will be opening up Rattan’s finest on Monday. But T&T’s brightest and the best—under Parliamentary ranking—roll differently.

Guess whose tear-smudged letter to Santa begged for sandals in 2018. To be given A Break. For a less wooden cabinet. Or a bigger box of matches for firing. Not to go down in history as a teller of ferry-tales.

And to get a third copy of “Media! How They Take the Good and Make the Bad and the Ugly Out Of It.”

Letter ends with thanks for last year’s rockin’ boots, handy for kicking stuff recently—but unfavoured by new communication overlords.

Rest of letter couldn’t be made out amid cuss words, smothering the names “Roodal” and “Rodney”.

Dead giveaway whose scented stationary (signed Smiley Face) requested a cabinet in 36 months. Best-seller “Social Media - How To Take the Good and Make the Bad and the Ugly Out of it.”

Also: “How To Drive a Government Nuts”. Dollies named “Vasant” and “Carolyn”, batteries not included but pins are. Binoculars to keep eyes on Christine, Ganga, Bo and Prakash.

Also in Santa’s sack: one way ticket to Antartica for Tim from Tony.

Under Armour casuals for Stuart. Plus: Over Armour and Over-and-Above-Armour for complete 2018 support. Liniment for blisters caused by the Cabinet standing so firmly behind him.

Armour-piercing repartee from Barry. Patience of Job (not Morgan) for House Speaker. Double takes for Senators every time UNC Senator Saddam Hosein’s announced.

Granting Imbert’s prayer for Opec oil stock to be diluted by camel … effluent. $100 limit PAYG phone for Shamfa.

For Faris, Top 10 bestseller “Codeword Precis! The Art of Successful Politicking,”

Clothes. Nothing striped (including jailhouse stripes) for Roodal.

Kevlar vest Number 27 for Dillon, for continued performance “bullet” dodging.

“Keep Calm And Forget 2017 Annus Horribilis” T-shirt for Marlene.

For everyone else there’s a whole 12 months ahead in which to earn December 2018 gifts. Or not