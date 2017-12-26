Trinbagonians are still decent, likeable, genuine

One thing I hear all the time from readers is that they find the news too depressing. It’s not that they expect the media to report only “happy” stories, but when one considers that they’re exposed to the same thing day in and day out—murders, corruption, shutdowns etc—I think they just want to be reminded every now and again that there are good things going on in our country.

That being said, in light of today being Boxing Day, with most people being still full of food and fun, I decided to share an amusing experience in the hope that it will not only entice a laugh and also warm your heart.

First—a little background information. A few years ago I underwent some surgery to the floor of my mouth. Everything turned out well but it left me with a slight speech impediment. I often joke that having been known for my verbose nature, the Almighty found a rather creative way of “shutting me up.” I know that doesn’t sound like the beginnings of an “amusing” story, but bear with me. Anyway, as a result of a new-found anxiety associated with speaking, one of the things I avoid doing is using the telephone. This is because I now rely on a person’s facial expressions to help me determine if they are understanding what I’m saying; a telephone conversation negates that. So regardless of who’s calling—the prime minister, the president, or the Pope—straight to voicemail you went.

As it turns out, my home’s telephone number is very similar to a certain social services office; so we tend to get a lot of calls. One day back in 2015, the phone rang and, despite my best attempts to ignore it, continuing ringing for almost half a minute;

Ryan Hadeedthe person on the other end was clearly persistent. Thinking it was an emergency, I reluctantly picked up the receiver. The following is the conversation (I tried to replicate it using our vernacular) between myself and an unidentified gentleman; I’m guessing he was approximately 40-45 years of age by the sound/tone of his voice:

Me (M): Hello.

Unidentified Male (UM): Yeah Social Services office?

M: I’m sorry you have the wrong number.

UM: Ya sure?

M: Very sure, this is a private residence.

UM: Bu’ aye aye… dis de number I callin’ all de time.

M: The numbers are very close I suspect.

UM: Awhhhhh. I see de ting self.

M: Right-oh.

UM: How come ya soundin’ so?

M: Pardon me?

UM: Ya talkin’ funny.

M: I have a bit of a speech impediment.

UM: Was dat?

M: I’ve had some surgery done.

UM: For wha?

M: That’s personal.

UM: Oh gosh ya doh hav’fi get on so… I was jus’ askin’.

M: With all due respect I don’t want to talk about it with a stranger.

UM: A’rite boss. You take it easy.

M: Have a nice day.

I know some readers may chalk up this encounter to Trinis being “fass and out of place.” But there was also a concern in that man’s voice. Had I been open with him, I suspect he would have responded sympathetically. In fact, I can almost imagine him saying something like, “Fight de good fight brudda. And God Bless.”

To me, this nonsensical exchange says a lot about who we are—a people that are overly-inquisitive, boldfaced, and yet possess a caring character. I sincerely believe that the vast majority of Trinbagonians are decent, likeable, and genuine.

While we are capable of vitriolic divisiveness, when our population decides to come together for a common purpose we can accomplish tremendous feats of generosity. We saw that in the public’s response to the destruction caused by hurricane Irma and the flooding that affected southern communities. That’s the essence of our spirit and it is one good thing about our country that we need to be reminded of.

Ryan Hadeed