A Woodbrook Christmas

It’s that time of year again. When the sky is very, very blue and the breeze blows down, cool like, from the hills. Pastelle, ham and black cake smelling up the place. Christmas tree going up inside houses and American style lights shining outside. When everyone and their nenen singing spanglish. When Piarco full of families and the happy cries of students arriving home from foreign. When town full, full of shoppers but businessmen complaining, complaining. When people fraid to drive because of young drug-fuelled men in small cars darting about the roads like bees after honey but really heading for Laperouse.

“Christmas is for children” middle-class adults like to say. Christmas-time brings back fond memories of the good times we had as children. A time when life was a lot simpler and grownups more pleased with themselves so less likely to lash out. A time when fruit soaked in cherry brandy for a year in the pantry before becoming part of black cake. Ham had to be soaked for hours to remove the salt and then boiled in a pitch oil pan in the back yard. Then you still had to cut off the thick reddish brown skin to nail in the cloves.

We lived at 1 Scott Bushe St in Cobeau Town, Woodbrook. A tall, high storied house with a witches hat roof and a wraparound gallery overlooking a park where, during the Christmas season, fireflies came out to play and lit up the big tree in one corner. For December nights I was allowed to stay up with the grownups sitting down on the Morris chairs in the dimly lit gallery, talking, smoking, enjoying the Christmas breeze flowing down from the Laventille hills. If we were lucky, the sounds of a caroling group would be heard coming from Duke Street. Soon they would be crowded around our front gate and the night would be filled with the sweet sounds of carols and I would fall asleep in my mother’s lap with their voices in my head.

The night before Christmas we would hang up our stockings on the railing at the end of the bed. I always tried to get one of my uncle’s football socks so it would hold more than my sisters’.

I vividly remember waking up and running into the living room to see what toys Santa had brought. My mother would sit us down in front the small artificial Christmas tree, situated next to the new curtains, and hand out our gifts. Then one by one, starting with me, as the eldest and the only son at that time, my sisters and I would open our presents to the accompaniment of “oohs” and much excitement. It was soon over. There weren’t many presents in those days.

One year I got a bright red top that spun and hummed as you pumped it up. You don’t get tops like that today. Tops now spin on their own whilst they hum Jingle Bells and tell you the weather forecast. I played with that top up and down the gallery, until my uncles, drinks in hand, drove it and me, back into the bedroom.

After opening the gifts, we would have breakfast. All I remember now is the taste of sorrel and how I would be allowed to eat the shiny, hard red apple from my stocking but not before “polishing” it vigorously, like a fast bowler, but on both sides, before taking that first exquisite bite. Children who eat apples all year round hardly have an idea of the pleasure that first mouthful brought. Then I would be allowed to take my toys, the top or train or ball, outside in the gallery, put them down in a circle around me and sit down and look at them gloatingly.

Three hours later I would be back in the yard with my old bat and ball, being chased by Marmaduke, the giant lizard who lived under the Julie mango tree.