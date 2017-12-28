Devastation brought out spirit of togetherness

There is no doubt that 2017 has been a most eventful year for the Caribbean Community (Caricom). We experienced a scale of multi-country devastation never before seen in the Region as two category five Hurricanes, Irma and Maria raged through the Caribbean within two weeks.

The Governments and people of our Community immediately responded to assist their brothers and sisters with the generosity and spirit of togetherness which is our trademark. I therefore must pay tribute to those who so willingly extended a helping hand in the hour of need of our brothers and sisters in the stricken countries.

Even before the hurricane season was over, the resilient people that we are, we had begun to rally. We determined that we could use the rebuilding process to become the first climate resilient region in the world. Recognising that we did not have the resources to achieve that goal on our own, we sought the assistance of the international community.

First, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), we organised the Caricom-UN High Level Pledging Conference, “Building a More Climate-Resilient Community,” which was held in November at the UN Headquarters in New York. It raised more than US$1.3 billion in pledges and over $1 billion in loans and debt relief.

In early December, at the One Planet Summit in Paris, a Caribbean Climate-Smart Coalition was launched in partnership with Sir Richard Branson. The Caribbean Climate-Smart Coalition seeks rapid implementation of a US$8 billion climate investment plan that will transform the regional energy system, build resilience, drive economic growth and set us on the road to being a climate resilient region.

There has been a tremendous international response to this Caribbean Climate-Smart Coalition. The private sector, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the World Bank and UNDP have also played key roles as core partners of this initiative. We anticipate starting implementation across the Caribbean in the New Year, while there is ongoing emergency work already being carried out in the affected countries.

Together we can build thriving economies fuelled by clean energy, nature-based resilient design and innovation.

As a region, we have been moving ahead in other areas as well. Heads of Government welcomed and approved the Human Resource Development 2030 Strategy as well as the Roadmap for a Single ICT Space. This would enhance the environment for investment and production, provide an opportunity for innovation to flourish, support a sustainable increase in growth and jobs, enhance efficiency in, and increase access to public services.

There has also been progress in our efforts to enhance the safety and security of our people. Several member states signed the Caricom Arrest Warrant Treaty. An expansion of the Advance Passenger Information System and planned introduction of the Advance Cargo Information System also signify the importance attached to the issue of Security.

During the year a lot has been achieved in implementing the CSME, including legal and institutional measures and mechanisms to support the free movement of goods, services, skills, and cross-border establishment of businesses. However, we will continue to review progress regularly to ensure that the benefits of this important aspect of our integration are accruing to our citizens.

One of the most important drivers of the Community’s economy, tourism, received special attention as we sought to address both immediate and long-term initiatives aimed at stimulating sustainable growth in tourism. We focused on marketing strategies and agreed to support various public-private sector initiatives, which would entail engagement with other Caribbean countries, companies and multilateral organisations.

Lessons learnt from this year’s experiences will serve us well as we go forward in the era of the “new normal.” We have proven that we can withstand the slings and arrows of misfortune and bounce back stronger than ever. Let us continue to band together and ensure that we build a resilient Caribbean Community for the benefit of our children and grandchildren.

Dr Keith Mitchell