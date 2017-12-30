Happy New Year!

At the end of every year, a mood of introspection takes over and the thoughts everyone usually battle with is, where has the time gone? “Oh! just yesterday was last New Year’s Day. I remember it so clearly.” The immediate year gone by feels like it was the fastest period of time to have elapsed. Thinking back about the major events which occurred, you now feel as if you were loafing while the world went on about its business.

American industrialist CF Kettering (1876-1958) wrote: “We should all be concerned about the future because we will have to spend the rest of our lives there.” We, the citizens of this land should be concerned about what the year 2018 and beyond holds for us all. What dreams we hold for the unfolding New Year and the resolutions we make, is an annual story.

The post-Christmas spirit which continues to be felt ought to cancel out any feelings over future uncertainty. But considering the state of our nation, I personally don’t know what I would want to do. Frankly speaking, I am at a crossroads of despondency and hope, doubting whether there is value in doing anything at all.

The crime statistics paint a picture of doomsday. Some five hundred murders cannot be packaged with the Commissioner of Police or Minister of National Security talking about a purported decrease in small crimes.

The type of homicides and the manner in which they have been carried out speak of a country that is populated by purely evil souls who have not discriminated against their victims. From new born babies to very old persons, they are raped, tortured and butchered! We must arrest this situation quickly. Either the powers that be get the job done or get out!

Unemployment levels are ridiculously high. Where is the Minister of Labour? Promises were made since the closure of Arcelor Mittal.

Has the Honourable Minister of Labour and her Government not updated the country about steps to be taken or undertaken to assist with the rising unemployment numbers? What are people to do when they are left without a job and any means of earning a living? How are their children expected to continue their education in 2018? Government’s intervention and policy must be clear and quick. Powers that be must shape up or ship out!

There is work to be done in nation building and uniting our people. Unfortunately the politicians have accomplished a massive defeat in this regard. Recent lack of lyrics in an art form which I continue to decry has resulted in a division of people along racial lines.

We use freedom of expression to divide rather than unite our country.

Every year I speak out against wasting hundreds of millions of dollars on Carnival. If this is such a great attraction and art form, why can’t it sustain itself? Why do taxpayers have to pump this vast amount of money into Carnival every year? Fetes, all-inclusive parties, chutney and soca monarchs ought to stand or fall on their own profits! Why should promoters receive assistance to the tune of millions! Business sense and logic seem to have escaped us.

“We jammin still!” We are without jobs, our brothers and sisters are being murdered mercilessly but we jamming still. We even acclaim and sing along to such a song as this is indeed our culture.

We have not only created a culture of “either getting rich or die trying” as enunciated by the newly-installed Archbishop Jason Gordon, we are encouraging young people to perpetuate the “God is a Trini” mentality.

Raising our standard of living by carefully executing well thought-out plans plus efficient use of our resources to ensure sustainability for future generations, is needed now. The Government must get down to work! Or remove itself!

On an individual level, my own humble view is that our 2018 New Year’s resolution should be simple. Do what is right and work phenomenally hard whilst being our brother’s keeper. Happy New Year to T&T!