Revolt against political systems coming

There is going to be, there inevitably must be, widespread and powerful revolt against traditional political systems, against the violent exercise of power, and against the dominant economic systems in the world of the 21st century.

Population groups in the industrial and developing world are demanding, in one form or the other, greater economic equity and opportunity for human development for the majority.

What makes the demands even more compelling is that they are emerging not only from the marginalised countries of the periphery railing against unfair trading and undemocratic political systems, but also within the industrial states, the “masses” are coming to the realisation that the economic and political systems are designed and operated to enrich and elevate the minority to untouchable levels.

Over the first two columns on the subject, a brief overview of the building revolt against the political systems and the politicians, who are in fact the surrogates of the economic elite, was sketched.

Corruption in different forms, as bold as the passage of a tax system which gives bountifully to the ten per cent business corporate sector, while placing the State in a US$1.5 trillion deficit, and holding out carrots to the middle and lower classes, is evident. There is also the economic hard-headedness in the interest of the industrialists, against the very observable disastrous effects of climate change. In Africa, parts of Asia, Latin America and in the Caribbean, brutality and domination are self-evident.

This peoples’ revolution that is emerging comes after the Japanese-American historian Francis Fukuyama triumphantly announced after the Soviet Union had disintegrated, that “history had come to an end”.

Fukuyama effectively saying that the capitalist world had taken charge, and the dominant economic and political systems would never be challenged.

Less triumphantly, but still ringing the bell of capitalism’s victory in the dismantling of the Soviet Union, Samuel Huntington said that because the ideological war between the US and the Soviet Union had been settled in favour of the West, the conflict that would emerge would be at a cultural-religious level, Islam versus Christianity; but those conflicts will be at regional levels. The evidence of today is that the conflicts have international inter-connections and resonance.

In this series of columns, I have placed in focus the political, economic and potential military conflict in the world today, resulting from failed national and international political and economic systems which have left the vast majority of nations and peoples powerless.

People everywhere in their disenfranchised state are becoming sufficiently emboldened to take action beyond mere protest. Within such movements leadership will emerge. However, for that leadership to be effective and keep the trust of the people, it must be organically linked to the peoples’ thrust and it must be prepared to be guided by the movement.

From the movement forward must come political, economic and organisational philosophy for the times and the state of consciousness of the majority. It cannot be that as fundamental as it has been to human organisational development, that the philosophy of the Greek City States and European political and economic thought that came out of the Renaissance is meant to be forever relevant and binding.

Twenty-first century civilisation has to create models for political and economic organisation which recognise the unique problems of society and the state of man in the present.

The political scientists of the present have to broaden their scope from merely re-interpreting and re-reciting Aristotle, Rousseau, Burke and Marx to explore organising philosophies based on the experiences and state of the political economies of today for the contemporary world.

When the US army General Robert Neller tells his troops that “war is coming” and they have to be prepared for a “big a.. fight”, it’s an indication that the conflict will reach beyond the economic, political and social revolution: the controllers of power never give away their power.