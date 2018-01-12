Stretching the little $$$ we have for all

The die has been cast and the recent meeting between the Minister of Sport and the national sporting organisations (NGOs), surely there must have been a clearer picture of what the financial capabilities are for the major international competitions.

In a financial atmosphere when funds from the treasury have been seriously difficult to cover the expenses of many aspects of government commitments by way of employment, goods and services, there recent contributions to the major events is clearly a breath of fresh air.

The more difficult task is now ahead when the funds have to be disbursed to the numerous sports organisations.

The recipients of the largest end of the purse are obviously those who have brought some level of satisfaction by way of winning medals or bringing vast crowds to the various venues and are better organise.

However, quietly grousing about the absence of funds from the Ministry has been coming from certain members of the football fraternity, will probably making strong attempts to have their various “club franchises” in the Proleague knock on the doors of the employers with some more venom.

Honestly, the superficial satisfaction of the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) and the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB), may appear to give the heads up to our participation in the Commonwealth Games and CPL respectively, and the country will be watching carefully as to which sport will take us to the medal podium and the local fans will put on a wonderful entertainment to accompany the exciting T20 matches.

However, deep into the villages where sport in community form is still in disarray, playing fields are badly kept, and each treasured piece of recreation ground, have not been included for funding taking into consideration, their non-revenue activity, their administrative structure and most of all, any form of participation which may assist our young and potentially talented athletes of the future.

My vision for our major sporting team sports football and cricket will need the level of professionalism in administration which can restructure their competitions, and return to the days when club teams were able to produce a mixture of solid participation, strong competition and look into the horizon for the light at the end of the tunnel where the players are expecting national team selection if they deserve it.

In such a confused state of our sporting dilemma, my consolation will remain with the upcoming World cup finals, search for success at the Concacaf Under-20 world Cup qualifying series involving our women here next week, and I will still cast an eye at the young West Indians who will defend their title in the world championships in New Zealand starting tomorrow.