There is hope...there is hope

How do you prepare your daughter for marriage, when you’ve never done it yourself?

Having not grown up with a Biblical example of courtship and marriage I had a burning desire to see what it looked like, not so much for myself but for my daughter’s sake. I was resolved to staying single forever, but I needed to know what it looked like if I had any chance of teaching it to Jess when it was her time.

As with all other desires, God never just teaches you the lessons straightforward. He never seems to just hand you an answer in point form on a silver platter. Of course not! To get the answer, He requires growth. Your level of wisdom must grow and the answer then lies in your submission and obedience.

The deeper and deeper I dug, the clearer and clearer it became; modern dating is not biblical. For sure now, I will remain single forever but now I need to really pray for my daughter, because with these ever-increasing standards it looked like she may never find a husband either.

As God would have it a young man from Bible Study invited me to coffee to catch up and we seemed to really hit it off. I knew he was totally sold out for Christ and his only invitations out were to try a new Bible Study and to his church. After a month of speaking every day on the phone for hours, I reached out to my spiritual mommy and she immediately laid down the law.

She suggested that she and her husband meet this man because his intentions must be made clear. I felt like a kid. I remember feeling so embarrassed at how he was being drilled but I was so humbled to have my desire unfold on a silver platter. God was LITERALLY showing me what “Godly Dating” looked like. He placed a mother and father in my life that would stand in the gap for me and the process was being revealed to me step by step by step.

During the process I was struggling with my security. Growing up I was always told that I’m difficult and always made to feel that if something failed then it must be me. So when I felt as though this guy was still not the one for me I immediately believed the lie that it was my own disobedience.

This time it was different though. This time He had placed strong spiritual women in my life who stood with me. When the world said my standard was too high, they said, “set it higher.”

I knew in my heart marriage was the next step but I was struggling to see this guy as the one. I felt as though he was not walking in faith and certainly not in purpose. I remember really crying out to God, “If marriage is the next step, then let him just ask, even if it is after I end the courtship.”

I remember the day I ended the courtship. I felt so torn. “God am I out of your will?” God knew my heart. God knew that the one thing I pray for daily is to be in His will.

For the next three months I prayed, “If it is Your will for me to be married let him just ask and I will say yes, but please don’t let him ask.”

In the fourth month I started asking God to soften my heart towards him so that saying yes would be easy.

And in the fifth month SOMEONE ELSE asked me to marry them. Someone who had been quietly praying for me for the past five years. Someone who God had been preparing for me while He prepared me for them.

God knew that unintentional dating wasn’t biblical and He knew that more than ever I wanted to walk in the unbending will of God. He knew I wanted my standard to be not of this world and not constructed by modern conveniences and He knew that I couldn’t teach it to my daughter without living it myself.

He knew that to teach something, I had to do it by example and He was faithful as He always is.

Many people have been asking me to write the story and to be honest, I have tried so many times. How do I explain this in a public setting? My blogs are not spiritually based and I always attempt to write in a way that anyone in any faith can learn.

To the single mother that dreams of something more, there is hope. To the single girl who wants more than the world says is good enough, there is hope. To the mothers raising men and wondering if some girl will take advantage if you raise them with values that modern society frowns upon, know that there are women raising up wives for them.

To parents that struggle with the changing times, be bold and of great courage. Be set apart and be proud in your stance. Lead the way with your head held high and know that there is hope. Know that the stance you take today will contribute to the generation of tomorrow.

MARSHA RILEY

[email protected]

