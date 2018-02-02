No clash of cultures in T&T

Some writers define cultural clashes as: “A type of conflict that occurs when different cultural values and beliefs clash. It is also been used to explain violence and crime.”

Jonathan H Turner defines it as a conflict caused by “differences in cultural values and beliefs that place people at odds with one another.”

We, the people of tiny T&T are unique in the world. We have a population that comprise of people whose ancestors came from different continents, different races, different religions and different cultures. Yet, despite these major differences, we have been able to avoid violent cultural clashes. In fact, T&T should be cited as a role model of harmony in the midst of our differences.

At this time of the year, that aspect of our culture known as Carnival seems to dominate the attention of the mass media and its many reporters and commentators. But in the midst of all this fun and gaiety, the large Hindu community is engaged in one of its most pious religious observances known as “Shiva Raatri.” February 13, is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar.

In February, the observance of Shiva Raatri is juxtaposed with the fun event of Carnival. It is difficult to imagine two events with such marked contrast. Carnival represents that spirit of gaiety, fun and in some instances, behaviour that is frowned upon. Shiva Raatri represents man’s highest aspiration to divinity. Our scriptures states: “Shubha Aachaara Paramo Dharma”—Good conduct is the highest Dharma.

For Shiva Raatri, devotees are engaged for 24 hours in a very austere and sincere form of worship of Lord Shiva. During this period of contemplation, meditation and worship, the devotee seeks to see the Supreme as reflected in the self.

Shiva Raatri reminds us that the jeevaatma (individual soul) has been projected from the paramaatma (God or Supreme) and the purpose in life is really to ensure that the soul is reunited with God, the source of origin. Shiva Raatri is an occasion when devotees seek to extricate themselves from the physical and material connections, attraction and attachment to worldly objects. We are taught to rise above worldly attractions and temptations to achieve salvation.

Lord Shiva, sitting in meditative poise, is the highest example for the spiritual aspirant. After attuning the mind to loftiest thoughts, devotees prepare for a spiritually fulfilling 12-hour jaagram or vigil where they remind themselves never to fall into spiritual slumber while existing in the material world.

From 6 pm on Tuesday evening while the Carnival players will be engaged in the “last lap” of that aspect of T&T culture, Hindu devotees in their tens of thousands will be thronging over 250 mandirs across the country to participate in poojas and bhajans, as well as listening to discourse from the sacred text known as the Shiva Puran.

Shiva Raatri is the most widely observed spiritual occasion on the Hindu calendar, even though Divali is more publicly celebrated. Unlike Divali, which has religious and social significance, and is more widely celebrated by the national community, Shiva Raatri is a divine call to humanity to rise from spiritual slumber to a state of divine grace.

Shiva Raatri is observed on the 14th day of the lunar month of Phalgun, in the dark half of the moon phase. In 2018, Shiva Raatri observance will be February 13. The occasion is celebrated for a 12-hour period, distributed in four parts of three hour segments of the night.

Every human being is divine, but thoughts, inappropriate latent tendencies and behavioural expressions are less than divine. Shiva Raatri reminds Hindus that the state of spiritual slumber is damaging to the soul and that like the flowing pure Ganges water cascading down the head of Lord Shiva, we must strive for such purity. In this way, we remove all karmas (actions) which bind us to the constant birth-death cycle.

Like the Shiva Lingam (emblem of Shiva), we too can be without beginning, middle or end.