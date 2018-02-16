More than just an agriculture issue

Last Sunday it was reported in the print media that the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) planned to construct a “multi-use” housing development at Curepe.

Whilst the decision to build more affordable housing would normally be welcome given the hundreds of people on the waiting list and the ever-increasing number of applications to the HDC, this proposal was met with condemnation, not least because the site is also home to the St Augustine nurseries.

In a case of political déjà vu, once again farmers find themselves on the receiving end of ill conceived, self serving political decisions and agriculture is being used as a political football.

On one hand you have the Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries who on May 8, 2017, boasted that there was a $1 billion cut in the food import bill from $570.1 million—the average monthly food import bill in the 18 months before October 2015—to $542.5 million during the period October 2015 to March 2017, in part, “because of the increased availability, particularly at farmers markets, of local produce especially at lower prices.” Adding that a key area of the reduction in the food import bill was vegetable production saying that “the work of the farmers had led to the increased availability of vegetables, especially in the dry season.” We are yet to hear his views on this current proposal.

We did, however, hear from the former Transport Minister-cum-Minister of Food Production under the last administration who enthusiastically took to social media to weigh in to the debate saying, “Acres of fertile soil St Augustine loam will be forever lost…covered with concrete.” Ironically on June 2, 2011, he was appointed a Senator under the last government which was severely criticised for bulldozing lands and destroying crops in Central and D’Abadie on Easter Monday and in Egypt Village, Chaguanas in May of that same year. That being said, putting aside the political opportunist and flip-flopping of both sides, if the government does decide to go full speed ahead with this ill-conceived proposal, the consequences will be much greater that they perceive.

According the Ministry of Agriculture Land and Fisheries’ website, the major activities at the St Augustine Nurseries are, “Production of high quality planting material—citrus, mango, avocado, minor fruits and limited ornamentals and conservation of key germ plasm of fruit types and other useful plants, other tropical fruit types, herbs and spices and ornamental shade trees and shrubs.” So why on God’s green earth would they want to destroy it?

It is unimaginable given the importance of agriculture to any economy and the importance of a country being able to feed itself, not to mention the billions of dollars wasted on food importation, that any government would even think of building houses on Grade 1 soil. This is especially so given 58 acres of the St Augustine Nurseries were already taken to build housing under the former PNM administration.

Additionally, has the government looked at the impact of the destruction the two water wells which pump water to the Valsayn Water Treatment Plant? And what about the flooding that will inevitably be caused by the removal of the aquifer to compact the land upon which they propose to build? Where will the water go? Will this not lead to flooding in the Valsayn, Bamboo and Spring Village areas? And why build more houses in an already densely populated area where traffic is an absolute nightmare for commuters on a daily basis?

On closer inspection it is clear that this is not simply a farmers issue, this is a national issue, which we all, regardless of where we live, need to stand up to. If the government is truly interested in providing housing for those most in need, they should begin by giving out the hundreds of abandoned houses in Edinburgh 500 and elsewhere throughout the country via an open and transparent needs-based approach and not a lottery system.

Mickela Panday