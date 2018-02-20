Why treat us with all this secrecy?

On the night of Sunday, August 21, 2011, as the population prepared for the week ahead, the calm of their routine was disrupted by the troubling news that a state of emergency had been declared. Was something terrible going on? Or was something terrible about to take place? Unfortunately, there were more questions than there were answers, and the authorities weren’t particularly forthcoming with any relevant information to ease their concerns.

To this day there has never been a satisfactory explanation as to what crisis—if any—had been averted. And now, almost eight years later, the country finds itself in the midst of a similar situation.

On the eve of Carnival (Thursday 8th), citizens were informed that a “major plot” to disrupt the festivities had been foiled. In a news conference held that evening, the police service announced that acting on credible intelligence, mosques and private residences were searched and several persons were detained. The spokesperson, ASP Michael Jackman, refused to offer specifics on the threat itself and if there were any connections to foreign terrorist groups.

The next day an article posted on CNN’s website reported that US military personnel, “…advised and assisted local Trinidadian security forces in apprehending the four extremists who are believed to be part of a network engaged in plotting terror attacks.” This was followed by travel advisories from the American, British, and Canadian governments, warning their citizens that an attack was still possible. Local masqueraders, in contrast, took to the streets to prove that nothing comes between a Trinbagonian and having a good time. It’s debatable whether they were undeterred or simply unconcerned with what was going on.

Almost two weeks have passed… and much like the before-mentioned incident in 2011, questions remain unanswered: what was the nature of the threat, how much involvement did the Americans have, and, most importantly, why is the public being purposely kept in the dark?

Thus far, the veil of secrecy shows no signs of revealing even the tiniest glimpse of truth. And whatever information has been provided has been vague, incoherent, and, at times, contradictory. Even when being interviewed last week, both the acting police commissioner and the prime minister continued to be tight-lipped about the threat and only offered the assurance that it was very real. It wasn’t until Friday’s sitting of parliament that Dr Rowley disclosed the existence of an ISIS cell in T&T. But what he didn’t say, however, was whether it was the target of the pre-Carnival raids.

The public shouldn’t be naïve about the relationship between intelligence gathering and national security, nor the importance of anonymity in protecting sources and methods. But the police service already has an abysmal track record, both in performance or in fostering public confidence. The current lack of transparency could be perceived as their usual incompetence or, worse yet, that this operation had ulterior, extrajudicial motives.

By last Friday, nine out of the 13 people detained were released. Were these individuals just “caught up in the mix?” Or was the intelligence of their involvement not entirely credible to begin with? Either way, it’s a sure bet that lawsuits will be filed against the state in the near future, with compensation to be paid using taxpayer money.

The authorities need to be forthcoming regarding these recent events in order to justify that their actions were executed in the interest of national security. But more than that, if there is indeed a threat of terrorism here in T&T, our citizens need to be kept apprised because they can’t be vigilant if they don’t know what to look out for.

When the 2011 state of emergency was finally lifted in November of that year, then Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar believed that her decision would be remembered, “…as one in which democracy and freedom were preserved and protected in our nation.”

Vindication won’t be achieved based on her word alone, especially since the country is still reeling from the repercussions of that event. It goes to show that history, if absent of the truth, will undoubtedly repeat itself.

Ryan Hadeed