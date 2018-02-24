Caricom, T&T security spotlight ahead

Laughs aplenty during a light-hearted start to Parliament yesterday.

Jokes between UNC MP Ramona Ramdial and PNM’s Rohan Sinanan. UNC’s David Lee and PNMites pondering who got “bouffed” during Thursday’s PNM La Horquetta meeting.

Picong-loaded Rudy Indarsingh and Roodal Moonilal seeking PNM’s Randall Mitchell.

How much the atmosphere had to do with the absence of Prime Minister Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was debatable. Once proceedings began, all were back to fighting (form).

Whether or not Rowley was preparing for his Haiti trip for Caricom’s February 26/27 Intersessional meeting, he’s expected, as head of Caricom’s regional security team, to be particularly spotlighted. This, following T&T’s Carnival threat and Rowley’s indication of an Isis cell locally (which Attorney-General Faris Al-Rawi agreed Tuesday, that his boss’ statement on that “stands clear.”

Caricom’s secretariat stated Thursday the high incidence of crime and violence across the community will be examined at the Haiti meeting.

Caricom stated, “Heads at their last meeting discussed key initiatives directed towards combating transnational organised crime which, they noted, continues to be one of the most immediate and significant threats facing the region. They also directed focus towards the development of a Caricom Counter terrorism Strategy which is being finalised for adoption.”

Discussions also focus on moves toward a more climate-resilient Caricom. Leaders will also examine the impact on states of blacklisting—from some being labelled non-co-operative tax jurisdictions and tax havens to de-risking of banks.

How T&T’s recent issues impact on Caricom—from lessons to enhanced security—is expected among talks.

Caricom’s last summit, featured a push for regional terrorism law, modelled on T&T’s anti-terrorism law and amendments. Last year Caricom indicated its security agency was tracking 200 Caribbean nationals who’d left to join Isis. However, T&T’s anti-terrorism amendments haven’t moved further than Parliamentary committee scrutiny, to report by next month end.

How Government fares with those and Anti-Gang legislation lies ahead. On Thursday Rowley didn’t hide his irritation with Opposition’s moves on the Anti-Gang bill. Both pieces assume larger proportions following recent assorted events including Monday’s East Port-of-Spain protests. That situation is particularly uncomfortable for Government whose MPs hold the area. MP Stuart Young correctly admitted it wasn’t a situation to be ignored. Particularly with three elections ahead, PNM might concur.

The Anti-Terrorism bill is another issue. Fresh from international support on managing the Carnival threat, Rowley’s had to rubbish accusations of persecuting Muslims while maintaining alerts about those who’ve adopted “foreign doctrines” of violence and hate.

T&T’s Muslim community has handled the matter with equanimity, particularly understanding that railing and ranting magnifies negative spotlight on the community which has unfairly undergone pain due to the exploits of radical and criminal fringe elements. Following the “cell” confirmation, T&T’s now a landscape of vigilance.

Recent detentions concerning the Carnival threat ignited outreach this week towards consolidating the divided community with traditionalists. But it hasn’t moved much.

Last Saturday’s incorrect reference to a Dabiq magazine—editorially provided as “Isis magazine”—was misinterpreted as Isis taking responsibility for T&T’s threat. It was, however, reporting from Voltaire, a Middle East site.

The fact that nationals were “signing up” as terrorist fighters was well recognised by the last Government. Last PP National Security Minister Carl Alfonso—privy to all preceding him—said the PP heard of the situation “Not today or yesterday but over the last few years.

“The Isis matter was a talking point for us for a few years. One aspect was how to deal with returning fighters. The then Attorney General was also concerned. If people left, it was felt some may slip back into T&T.”

“In that period, some actually returned. So it was a point of concern. But they have been monitored,” Alfonso said, adding Government and Opposition should deal with the anti- terrorism legislation and not politicise it.

Former PP AG, Garvin Nicholas, added, “We were informed by security personnel there were people who left T&T to fight under terrorist banners and who’d returned. We were also informed there were people involved in terrorism financing.”

Left now to those in charge to decide.