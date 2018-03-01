Petrotrin: What is possible?

In a previous article I wrote that “after a more 100 years in the business, we have no serious E&P capacity or expertise.” This evaluation bruised a few egos. To amplify, the independence project was not simply about replacing foreigners with nationals to run our affairs, but also to build sustainable institutional capacity and that of its citizenry. There are many gifted “individuals” who do very well and are well placed internationally. That does not help Petrotrin and NGC and there are no T&T companies with the deep-water experience or capacity to take on the offshore development required.

The biggest efforts in this regard are Trinmar and Trintomar which can only be considered as failures to date. Given T&T’s challenges, it does not matter which Trinbagonian has the technical expertise if they are not part of the task of achieving national economic independence. We have invested considerable resources in our scholars and a minority has returned to the country.

I can identify no T&T scholar running a successful energy firm in T&T. Those gainfully employed in multinationals deserve credit for making their way. From the point of view of the independence project, they are of little value to T&T. A review of two Petrotrin capital projects is illustrative.

Two key metrics used internationally to evaluate the success of a capital project are cost performance and adherence to scheduled delivery dates. There are others like HSE statistics, local content, environmental soundness etcetera. Petrotrin’s performance on the two (2) most capital-intensive projects undertaken in the recent past is instructive; the Gasoline Optimisation Program (GOP), and the Gas To Liquids plant (WGTL).

The GOP was originally budgeted at US$350 million with a 48-month schedule. Seven years and USD $1.8 billion later, the GOP is still incomplete because of serious design issues (civil foundations) on the Ultra-Low Sulphur Diesel plant. Planned remedial work may cost as much as the original GOP budget.

The new International Maritime Organisation standard for sulphur content in fuel oil is scheduled to take effect in 2020. Petrotrin’s fuel oil product does not now comply and its diesel offering does not meet T&T or international standards. If Petrotrin is to have saleable product and retain existing markets, or even compete internationally, remedial works need to be commenced immediately by an EPC contractor to correct the design issues and bring the ULSD Plant (Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel) to commercial operation in 2020.

The WGTL Plant was budgeted to cost US$85 million but after an expenditure of circa US$500 million, was placed into receivership. An entrepreneur is trying to develop a project to complete the plant and start commercial operations having bought the plant as scrap at a fraction of the cost. Scheduled delivery dates have long since passed.

These examples are material in value (over US$2.5 billion) and principle. They reflect serious performance issues at management and board level. Does Petrotrin have the requisite skill sets to compete in the new order of world refining, where margins are becoming tighter daily? Further, even if (or when?) the GOP is finally complete, Petrotrin will still be a low conversion refinery (65%). This means that of a barrel of crude, only 65% is “cracked” to produce higher valued products. The 35% residue must be blended with valuable light cycle oil to produce lower value fuel oil or Bunker C, whose only value is as a heating oil.

Trinmar, a subsidiary, has extensive offshore kit and significant heavy oil reserves, particularly in East Soldado. But Trinmar has lost much of its technical expertise and suffered underinvestment; its infrastructure is aged some of which is obsolete, dating back to the 1950s.It has had its fair share of safety-related incidents like the major fire that devastated Compressor Platform 1 (CP1) in 1986, failed pipelines that caused major oil spills and in 2007, a fatality that forced the closure of several producing platforms. Since then the oil spills have continued. Despite the boast of the previous Government that “God is a Trini”, the much-touted Jubilee Field that was to deliver T&T, unfortunately, never lived up to the hype.

Internationally, the most successful oil companies, the majors (eg Shell, BP, Exxon), are run as vertically integrated organisations with tight management and controls for good reason; gains made in the EP and other parts of the business, compensate for weak returns in others. Disasters will occur, but that is part of the risk. Breaking up Petrotrin into pieces is unlikely to solve the issues of profitability or efficiency. This is a not a simple task like TCL and the TDC formula is unworkable in this case.

If state-owned enterprises are to compete successfully then they must be allowed to recruit and manage their operations without political interference. Removing persons not deemed to be supportive of the government of the day has robbed Petrotrin of experienced technical and managerial resources over the years and has ensured realisation of the Peter Principle where managers “rise to the level of their incompetence”.

It is doubtful whether Petrotrin today possesses the level of technical expertise required to safely operate its extensive assets. In this situation leadership and management are even more important.

