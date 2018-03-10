Mid term marked—PNM, UNC

They didn’t all look two and half years older. But some MPs have weathered the first half of the term better than others.

After assuming Government and Opposition roles on September 7, 2105—30 months ago at Wednesday’s mid-term mark, UNC MP Rudy Indarsingh in Parliament yesterday, was convinced the Opposition’s handled it better.

“Look at you—since September 7, 2015, you looking bruised and battered, tired, tired! Too much wuk?! Indarsingh probed PNM’s Randall Mitchell.

“Leave me alone nah boy—I looking tired?!” Mitchell replied energetically.

Prior to proceedings, however, Indarsingh was less jovial, complaining of an alleged tiff with Education Minister Anthony Garcia—and continuing rumbling throughout debate.

“Couva South!” cautioned new Minister Marlene McDonald who’d been heartily welcomed back by a clutch of backbench colleagues flocking around her.

Another clash occurred later when UNC’s Roodal Moonilal attempted to rechristen Prime Minister’s office spokesman Stuart Young.

Moonilal, called upon to withdraw the term “badjohn” and apologise, duly did—with the unamused Young also apologising to the public gallery for the “immaturity”, he said occurred.

With 29 odd months left of the term, both sides will be preparing—internally and externally—for upcoming two years of elections and possibly a Barataria by election.

For Government, holding steady with economic stability battling, certain setbacks and stumblings have dogged the term: delayed projects including flagship Sandals resort, ferry fiascos, murder rate spiralling—and other security issues compounded by the recent Carnival threat.

How much Wednesday’s meeting between Muslim representatives and the Prime Minister will improve relations remains to unfold. Particularly following tomorrow’s Muslim groups’ rally themed “National Stand against Oppression and Terrorism”.

PM’s outreach on Wednesday—among aspects on which his leadership may be judged—would have profiled to his National Security Council who’s who in the Muslim community, who’s for and against what and how best relations can be improved. Government and groups will be held to any assurances made since—especially following consolidation among Muslim sectors—mishandling on any side isn’t an option.

Security improvement’s one aspect of PNM’s general election manifesto yet to become full blown. Certain plans from each manifesto category have been worked into Budgets 2016-2018, but many others—including a code of conduct for MPs—remain pending along with legislative agenda pace (expected this year.)

A handful of Cabinet changes have occurred with McDonald’s, topping scores. Spotlight speakers have shifted from Finance’s Colm Imbert and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi–to OPM’s Young. Several “newbies” are yet to make their mark. Some like Tourism’s Shamfa Cudjoe—have been marked by untimely utterances.

While Government has counted among achievements an anti-corruption thrust, maintenance of public sector jobs and energy initiatives, administration unpopularity has also been acknowledged at certain levels, befuddled at continuing criticism and pushback on assorted positive developments.

That bewilderment confirms the distance between the administration and the “ground” and the fact that John Public—in recession—is more sensitive to bread and butter issues than latest corruption-busting.

How PNM handles the reconnection challenge remains ahead.

Certain PNMites bank on turnaround with Imbert’s mid-year review—by end of April—which will indicate economic status. And correspondingly yield political projections.

With the oil price around US$61—more than the 2018 Budget basis of US$52, hope is for a better cushioned political road for Government “...Because if we continue drifting, we’ll drift to defeat,” one adviser said.

Apart from increase of Opposition stocks—largely assisted by decrease of Government’s—the Opposition’s profile has been adjusted.

New faces—David Lee, Barry Padarath—are Parliamentary frontline chargers. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s solidified her leadership winning internal polls (not without controversy), and improved local government holdings in the East-West corridor.

UNC now also has marginal seat supervisors Jearlean John (La Horquetta), Gerald Ramdeen (St Joseph), chairman Peter Kanhai (Tunapuna).

From mid-term herein, the political rating war becomes much sharper. And the marks which count will come not from image-shapers at the top, but from John Public on the “ground”.