Can NGC adapt?

In 2004, Hurricane Ivan threatened the southern coastline of the United States. The Louisiana State government in assessing its readiness noted significant deficiencies. In particular, the levees were in disrepair and would burst if the hurricane hit, flooding roadways thereby significantly affecting any evacuation, hinder rescue efforts and add to the hurricane damage. Ivan spared Louisiana and disaster was averted. But the authorities did nothing to remedy these deficiencies.

One year later, Hurricane Katrina struck with devastating consequences from which New Orleans is still recovering 13 years later.

There are three lessons to be learnt from this experience. First, that you need to do your homework. Second that having identified systemic weaknesses, action must be taken to correct them. If you fail to plan, prepare to fail. Third, corrective action must be taken in a timely manner.

At a May 2012 luncheon hosted by the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Robert Riley, former president of bpTT, warned that the NGC model was outmoded. He noted that the model made NGC a virtual cash cow “trapping cash in the middle of the chain and diverting it to the state”.

Riley noted that the NGC had to accept a decline in its profitability if the sector was to remain competitive.

In 2013, CEOs on the estate wrote the then Minister of Energy noting the disparity inherent in the model especially in the light of the gas shortages.

Dividends from the “cash cow” in the sum of TT$16 billion facilitated the continuation of government’s unsustainable recurrent expenditure in the 2014-16 period and its profits financed several wasteful projects that are incomplete or abandoned.

An NP (?) pipeline station in Caroni that remains incomplete and unused after several years; a billion-dollar wastewater project that was abandoned and is the subject of a civil court action, to name two.

This history is unlikely to endear NGC to the downstream plants owners or to the public.

Fast forward to 2018. The gas shortage of the last four years is narrowing. Meanwhile, the gas market has changed. The shale revolution lowered gas prices in the US and allowed the US to become an exporter.

Contemporaneously, and as predicted by Riley in 2012, the gas pools are smaller and upstream costs have increased.

The Minister of Energy has pronounced that “the era of cheap gas is over”. Natural gas, however, remains a profitable and growing business, but margins are thinner and an acceptable, revised formula for sharing of the proceeds is outstanding.

The breakdown in negotiations with CNC and the decision by NGC to curtail gas supplies to CNC signalled NGC’s desperation to cling to its original business model.

This is the first of ten contract negotiations due to take place over the next 12 months; hence the need to set the tone for the other negotiations? The outcome of these negotiations could well determine the future of NGC, the petrochemical sector and the economy.

Yesterday, at the close of the Spotlight on Energy Conference at the Hyatt, the Prime Minister announced that the gas supply to CNC had been restored.

NGC has been at the core of the Government’s policy. This is exemplified by the prominence of its chairmen. Malcom Jones, engineer, close friend of PM Manning; Larry Howai went on to become the Minister of Finance; Gerry Brooks, former business executive, was rumoured to be in line for several cabinet posts including that of Finance Minister.

NGC’s actions and the public role of Mr Brooks place him at the centre of the impasse. The closure was damaging; NGC, CNC and the country all lost money estimated at US$250K per day. No business can survive without customers or with the wrong business model. Mr Brooks should know that, given his training and experience.

On February 15, it was publicly announced that NGC had lost its arbitration with Point Lisas Nitrogen Ltd (PLNL). PLNL had offered a compromise to renew the contract at higher rates than the previous contract but less than NGC’s proposals. NGC lost, and the arbitration tribunal-imposed prices which were lower than those offered by PLNL.

The CNC issue bears a strong similarity to that of PLNL. For reasons unknown, NGC (Brooks? The Government?) turned down the CNC offer. Is the agreement announced yesterday any different from the original offer?

Like the Seabridge disaster, which continues to unfold generating significant negative effects, the candle may cost more than the funeral. By now, NGC ought to have calculated the various scenarios, options and the down side risks estimated.

T&T’s reputation as a place to do business is likely to have been significantly damaged in the process. This requires cold, unemotional calculations and a recrafting of NGC’s strategic business model.

Times have changed, but the need for leadership and management have not.

Mariano Brown