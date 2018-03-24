Government starts seeing ‘the light’

Although UNC MP Rudy Indarsingh had urged Government MPs all week to share the “light”—as advocated by new President Paula-Mae Weekes—certain areas still needed illumination during yesterday’s Parliament session.

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon—now centre of a US court issue—was held at length in conversation by PNM’s Marlene McDonald prior to proceedings. Veteran of ups and downs herself, whether attorney McDonald was lending legal advice wasn’t audible. But Dillon was attentive.

What was highly audible (and angrily so) was PNM Tobago MP Ayanna Webster-Roy’s rebuke to UNC MP Ramona Ramdial’s complaint about Government’s treatment of Tobago.

“…Nobody in Tobago suffering for food in the manner they allege..!” the usually calm Webster-Roy shot back, egged on by colleagues.

Tobago’s many woes and Dillon’s court matter—plus the cloud that could cause over the anti-crime fight he leads—would have brought MPs back to reality (with a thud) after Monday’s inauguration of new head of state Weekes and her inspirational national message.

Her words immediately featured in Government and Opposition arguments in Tuesday’s Anti-Gang bill debate in Senate. And her comment about sharing the light inspired Indarsingh’s prods to Government at Wednesday’s Lower House sitting.

From the universal setting of the Grand Stand where Weekes was sworn in, to her inaugural speech in which she empathised with John Public’s woes, Monday’s function frame her as a person with whom the public can identify and feel comfortable.

She prefaced her speech addressing fellow citizens “from the least of you to the greatest.”

Noted her role as “humble First Servant.” Accurately chronicled T&T’s “dark times.” Assured she “fully comprehended the state of the state.”

Her solution: shed light, make T&T better, go the extra mile. Strong outreach, simple, straightforward, geared to provide certain succour and forge her identity—possibly as People’s President.

Her message—including that people need to be reminded “not instructed” and that she appreciates citizens’ patience with office holders—will stand her in good stead with least 99 per cent of T&T needing comfort that those “on high” understand their challenges.

Left to be seen now whether her lobby for light will stem the tide of some ills, including worsening domestic violence. Her message is expected to be reflected in how she handles duties ahead including with choices of Independent Senators, members of commissions and other entities.

How strong will be the response to Weekes’ call from those who weren’t among Monday’s Grand Stand audience remains to unfold.

But the positive profile she’s presented could be a political boon for the Government which chose her at a time when its stocks are ailing. At Thursday’s PNM Diego Martin meeting, Prime Minister Keith Rowley voiced confidence “her coming will contribute to peace and good order.”

Indeed, Weekes’ “light” already appears contagious. At the meeting Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed certain economic turnaround. “We’ve turned the corner and I’m seeing the light,” he added.

There are also high Opposition expectations. Parliament’s website noted Weekes acted as Chief Justice from August 1 to 11, 2012—a period when that appointment would have been approved by then Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, now Opposition leader, who’s led Opposition welcomes.

Government, in a more positive “light”—economic improvements plus Presidential profile—is now preparing for Barataria and Belmont East by-elections.

The Election and Boundaries Commission requires notice five weeks in advance. That dates are ahead—expected by May/June—is confirmed by PNM’s nominee-seeking exercise.

Deadline was last Monday. Screening begins immediately after Easter, officials said yesterday, noting there are approximately four nominees for each seat. By-elections will signal how much work the ruling party has to do internally and externally for bigger polls ahead. They’ll also test the perception of rising UNC stocks and its organisation.

Opposition whip David Lee said UNC hasn’t sought nominations yet “But we’re working the ground. Nominations open soon.”